Dolphins' chaotic releases could signal that end is near for Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins treated a random Monday in mid-February like it was the final day of roster cutdowns. After releasing veteran Bradley Chubb to begin the day, Miami also parted ways with Tyreek Hill, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and James Daniels.

Dolphins fans knew that some changes were coming, and both Chubb and Hill seemed like obvious post-June 1 cuts for financial reasons. But Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley aren't messing around. They're wasting no time ushering in a new era of football in Miami.

It has been a complete firesale. And Tua Tagovailoa could be next.

Tagovailoa, after getting benched toward the end of the 2025 NFL season, has likely reached the end of his rope with the Dolphins. What was expected to be a major talking point all offseason, however, may soon come to a resolution.

Dolphins reportedly won't let Tua Tagovailoa drama drag out too long

Amid all of the chaos during the Dolphins' string of veteran releases, NFL insider Jordan Schultz provided an update on where things stand between Tagovailoa and the new regime in Miami. It's safe to say that fans won't have to wait long to get an official answer.

"The Dolphins preference has been to find a trade partner for Tua Tagovailoa," Schultz reported. "A cut is possible in the end. But that has been their preference. My understanding is (the) new regime doesn’t want it to drag too long."

Well, if the new regime "doesn't want it to drag too long," they proved on Monday that they truly won't drag it too long. Perhaps the NFL combine and the rumors and conversations that come from that will provide some clarity or finalize a decision.

But it is hard to imagine a team trading for Tagovailoa in his current form and with his contract. Of course, the Dolphins could perform some financial gymnastics to make the veteran quarterback more appealing, but how much do Sullivan and Hafley want to pay him to play elsewhere?

Trading Tagovailoa before June 1 gives Miami $11 million in savings, but if they wait until after that date, they could save up to $42 million if they find a partner for him. But it doesn't sound like the new brass is interested in waiting that long.

Tagovailoa's underwhelming career in Miami will likely result in him being cut or released sometime here in the near future. And he'll leave a massive financial penalty in his wake. But the Dolphins are clearly going full-steam ahead on the rebuild. Stephen Ross just needs to give them a runway.