Jeff Hafley could turn to trusted name to help repair Dolphins' defense

The Miami Dolphins are entering an important window regarding certain positions and players. Jeremy Fowler said that the story between the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa is “soon” to be over.

The same goes for Tyreek Hill; after being injured and missing the entire past season, it’s very likely that the team will part ways with him before March, as he’s starting to become more of a liability than a cornerstone player. However, with the team’s cap projection, Hafley is walking a fine line and has to be careful about the players he wants General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan to target in free agency.

Many sports outlets report that the Miami Dolphins are projected to be approximately $20 million over the salary cap. That’s why Fox Sports has them targeting a player near the bottom of their top 100 free agent rankings, but also one who knows exactly what Hafley wants to do defensively.

Fox Sports has the Miami Dolphins signing Kingsley Enagbare

Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE from the Green Bay Packers, is ranked 83rd on this list and seventh among all players at his position. The 26-year-old athlete spent four years with the Green Bay Packers, and two under Jeff Hafley’s management.

During his years with the Packers, he was a rotational player behind Micah Parsons and Rashan Gary. Enagbare had 11.5 sacks (2.8 per year). The truth is that the former South Carolina University player is not an exceptional player; however, training with Parsons and Gary for those years, and being familiar with the new head coach’s defensive scheme, is a plus that could make him a great signing in the long run.

The deal could be achieved within the Dolphins' strict margins. Enagabre’s deal is projected to be a two-year contract worth around $12 million ($6 million per season).

Looking into the Dolphins' EDGE depth chart, it makes sense to acquire the 26-year-old. You have Chop Robinson, Derrick McLendon, and Alex Huntley; Bradley Chubb is on the team for now, but whether it is as a trade or cut candidate, fans have to start picturing Chubb in a different jersey next season.

Considering the quality of this depth chart, the Dolphins must not hesitate to acquire him. It’s a win/win situation; you have a decent player (that could be a good player in the long term) for a low amount of money.

Moreover, Enagbare is recognized as a strong run defender with impressive physicality and possesses an above-average pass rush rate compared to other NFL edge players.

It’s a common-sense signing for the Dolphins with tons of upside.