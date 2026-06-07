Dolphins OC fuels breakout buzz for underused second-year playmaker

Few would disagree that the Miami Dolphins' best overall player, pound-for-pound, is running back De'Von Achane. There'll be no argument from me on that front. A player who could get some votes from defensive-minded fans might be linebacker Jordyn Brooks — another fantastic contributor who's been the heart and soul of the defense for the past two seasons.

Ahead of the 2025 season, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was consistently drawing rave reviews from reporters covering practice sessions. He made good on that billing by excelling in the team's exhibition games. While fans lamented his lack of playing time, the reality was he was buried behind Brooks and the rock-solid Tyrel Dodson on the depth chart. The situation was painfully similar for second-year running back Ollie Gordon II.

Despite showing some flashes early in the season in short-yardage situations, Gordon's usage was sporadic. He only reached double-digit carries once, in the Week 8 demolition of the Atlanta Falcons. On one hand, it's a fantastic thing that De'Von Achane was healthy for 16 of 17 games — on the other, Gordon represents a perfect complement to the diminutive and speedy Achane, and increased usage could make good on that potential.

The Dolphins' new offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik, used evocative language that forecasts a bigger role for Gordon in 2026, should he seize the opportunity.

"The biggest thing with Ollie is not only is he big — he runs big. When we have pads on, you’re going to hear him run. It’s not one where he’s just going to silently kind of sneak through the line of scrimmage. Everyone’s going to feel — it’s going to sound like trash cans are banging back there. There’s something to that. The O-Line gets energy from that when they feel the physicality from a runner.”

The Achane–Gordon pairing at running back is oozing with potential — as long as the Miami Dolphins are willing to commit to it

De'Von Achane is listed officially at 5'9" and 191 pounds, while Gordon II clocks in at 6'2" and 225 pounds. The pairing is a perfect recipe to keep a defense as off-balance as possible. Achane is quick enough to dodge raindrops — for a defense to go from trying to catch a rabbit to bracing for a runaway train from one play to the next is the kind of offensive strategy that could pay huge dividends.

Gordon's body of work in the NFL doesn't jump off the page. His 70 carries for 199 yards (2.8 per-carry-average) with three TDs don't necessarily scream superstar in the making. It's important to note, though, that he often got the call in short-yardage situations.

Gordon had 25 rushes on downs where the line to gain was one, two, or three yards. After converting on eight of his first 10 attempts (80%), he only converted eight of the final 15 (53.3%). For the season, he converted on 64% of his short-yardage attempts. Among 68 running backs who had at least 10 attempts in short-yardage last season, Gordon's 64% ranked 29th.

While hardly a comparison to these backs' overall body of work, respected and proven stars such as Bijan Robinson (60.87%, 43rd), Saquon Barkley (59.38%, 47th), and Derrick Henry (55%, 55th) are prime examples that it's not all on the RB. Anyone out there who chooses to label Derrick Henry a liability in short yardage should do so at their own risk. Once again, not a comparison. Just an observation.

The hope is that with first-round pick Kadyn Proctor joining the team, the Dolphins may see a surge from their interior offensive line. At 6'7" and 352 pounds, Proctor will never fail due to a lack of size or athletic ability. This is truly a rare athlete with a unique build — he'll go as far as his work ethic takes him. If you've started to notice a "largeness" theme emanating from South Florida, it's intentional.

Jon-Eric Sullivan discussed the concept in one of his introductory press conferences, stating: "There's a saying in our business, fast gets slow but big doesn't get small." Well, sir, we heard you, but after the draft and free agency, now we see you. We'll have to wait to see how it translates, but no one can say Sullivan wasn't about what he said.

Ollie Gordon II — Dolphins fans hope you're listening. The marriage between Gordon's playstyle and the new coaching staff's tenets is a match made in heaven. If he makes good on his own athletic gifts and untapped potential, the Dolphins may well have their next Ricky Williams in the building.