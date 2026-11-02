Dolphins' opponents will test Ollie Gordon's temper moving forward

The Miami Dolphins' best offensive weapon right now is Ollie Gordon II. The second-year running back has shined since taking over for De'Von Achane. In Week 8, that shine was tarnished.

The Dolphins running back let his emotions get the better of him on Sunday. It was a critical moment that changed the momentum of the game, and while it wasn't the reason the Dolphins lost, it was part of it.

The problem for Gordon is that he just lets every other defensive player in the league know that he can be rattled. An extra shot on a tackle, a punch, a pinch, or just a word could provoke a response that ends with an unsportsmanlike penalty on the RB. It's a blueprint Gordon didn't need to hand out.

Miami Dolphins' Ollie Gordon speaks out about his emotional reaction in Week 8

Following the game, Malik Willis was asked about the situation, specifically what he was telling Gordon on the sidelines. In the locker room, Gordon was met by the press for his side of the story.

Gordon was asked to walk through what happened. "Not really anything to walk through," Gordon started. "Ya'll were watching what happened. It's just one of those things that I gotta keep my mouth shut and walk back to the huddle."

Gordon said that it is one of the things he has to work on, especially in that type of situation. It's not the first time Gordon has had this problem. He was benched in preseason for doing something similar.

If the Dolphins are going to ride Gordon through the season, he has to remember that he is carrying the entire team on his shoulders. It can't be about him. On Sunday, Gordon made it about him.

Defensive players in the NFL will look to exploit this weakness. They will do whatever they can to elicit a reaction from him. If Gordon can't keep his mouth shut, as he said he needs to do, then there will be more flags thrown. Over the course of the season, teams will test his resolve.

Jeff Hafley has been vocal about eliminating these types of penalties. He told the media that he would keep this situation and what was said between him and Gordon private, but what happens if it continues? Hafley will have to find a way to make an example of Gordon, or it will send the wrong message to the rest of the team. It doesn't have to be something big, but it should be something that is akin to putting a foot down.