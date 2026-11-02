Dolphins' Malik Willis doesn't mince words about Ollie Gordon's costly penalty

A critical point in the Miami Dolphins' Week 8 game came in the second half. The New England Patriots scored on their opening drive after halftime, cutting the Dolphins' lead to just three. Miami had a chance to respond, but an immature moment ended any chance of doing so.

Ollie Gordon II was flagged for an exchange with a Patriots defender. Gordon received an unsportsmanlike penalty, and New England immediately gained momentum. Following the game, QB Malik Willis was asked what he said to the heated Gordon, who carried his tantrum onto the sidelines. Needless to say, Willis didn't take the high ground.

"Yeah, I told him he was dead-(expletive) wrong," Willis said after the game.

Ollie Gordon's lack of self-control called out by Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis

Willis said that he knows how competitive and fiery Gordon is on the field, but his actions cost the Dolphins yardage. The penalty erased Gordon's big run that would have set up a third-and-short, but instead set them back to 3rd-and-20. Willis wasn't thrilled.

It's unclear what was said to Gordon that got him fired up. In preseason, Gordon made a similar mistake, prompting Jeff Hafley to make it clear he would not tolerate those types of self-imposed actions that result in negative plays. In that game, Gordon was benched. In Week 8, the Dolphins didn't have much of a choice but to keep him on the field.

Gordon was livid on the sidelines, barking at teammates and coaches alike as he argued his reasons for making whatever comments he made. No one was able to cool him down. Willis eventually stepped in as a leader, and Gordon kept acting out, but Willis made it clear they are teammates and will work through it; he also said they can't make those kinds of mistakes.

"It would be wrong not to tell him the truth," Willis said. "It's okay; you were just trying to compete, no. We went from 3rd and 4 to 3rd and 20, and we did not convert."

The Dolphins didn't lose the game because of Gordon's actions, but on the ensuing Patriots drive, New England took their first lead of the game, one they wouldn't relinquish.

Halfey was also put on the spot after the game. The coach said that he is young and he needs to be directed. He said he would keep that conversation between him and the player, but he said it is his job to teach him how to better keep those emotions in check. He praised Willis for how he took on the leadership role to address it with the running back on the sideline.

In August, Hafley kept his comments about Gordon's unsportsmanlike penalty somewhat behind the scenes, but this time it counted. Hafley told the media back then, "We had an opportunity to continue a drive, and it's important to me – I'm not a big fan of pre-snap penalties and post-snap penalties like that; those are not acceptable to me," Hafley told the media after the game. "It's disrespectful to the team, it's selfish, and it's how you lose games. And I'm not going to play players that can't control themselves."