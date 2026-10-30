Ollie Gordon II has become more than just Dolphins' De'Von Achane replacement

If you were to describe the Miami Dolphins' offense's best-case scenario as they began the 2026 season, it would be a smash-mouth, physical run game with a complementary passing game. With star running back De'Von Achane extended this offseason and the addition of mauling rookie guard Kadyn Proctor, that seemed to be exactly what new head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan wanted the offense to be.

Sure enough, that's exactly how they have tried to play so far in 2026, with Week 7's win over the New York Jets as the best example of it so far this year. However, with Achane suffering a torn ACL back in Week 3, it was second-year back Ollie Gordon II who has been the driving force of the run game.

Gordon II struggled to get going during his rookie season and the first few weeks of his sophomore campaign, but he has burst onto the scene over the last three games with 291 yards on just 52 carries. That's a healthy 5.6 yards per attempt, second only to Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker over that stretch.

It's safe to say at this point that Gordon II is no longer just Achane's replacement, but a true difference-maker for the Dolphins.

Ollie Gordon II's ascension has come at the perfect time for the rebuilding Miami Dolphins

Considering how lacking the Dolphins' offense was in terms of established playmakers going into 2026, it would have been understandable if the loss of Achane completely torpedoed their ability to move the ball.

Thanks in large part to Gordon's play over the last three games, however, that hasn't been the case. Since he took over as the lead back in Week 4, Miami has had the No. 1 rushing offense in terms of Expected Points Added (EPA) per play, according to Sumer Sports. Quarterback Malik Willis has contributed heavily to that as well, to be fair, but Gordon has blown away expectations.

While we won't get to see it this season, the 2025 sixth-round pick's breakout could set up a lethal lightning and thunder combination with Achane starting in 2027. As much as fans will want to see what Achane can do as the lead back with an improved offensive line, having Gordon as a viable option to pair with him is the best thing for his long-term outlook.

Just because Hafley was prepared to give him as many touches as he could handle this year doesn't mean it's the right move, especially for a sub-200-pound runner. Thanks to what Gordon has shown already this season, fans shouldn't have to worry about Achane being run into the ground over the next couple of seasons. Here's hoping Gordon can keep this up and help Miami remain competitive.