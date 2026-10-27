Malik Willis looked like a completely different QB for the Dolphins in Week 7

For much of the Miami Dolphins' first five games of the 2026 season, the passing game was leaving them dead on arrival offensively. Despite fielding an impressive running game even without star running back De'Von Achane, Miami was averaging a measly 14 points per game prior to Week 7. That all changed in their 28-25 win over the New York Jets.

Malik Willis finally looked like the quarterback that general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley were hoping he would be when they signed him to his three-year, $67.5 million deal this offseason. He was accurate (14 of 21 passing, with one credited drop), used his legs to pick up key first downs, and, most importantly, was decisive in his decision-making.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik clearly spent time getting Willis more comfortable with the offense over the bye week, as he looked more confident than ever getting through his reads. If the Dolphins can get more games like this out of him moving forward, their season could look much different than the one it was trending towards being.

Miami Dolphins QB Malik Willis finally put all of his best traits on display against the Jets

The tape for Willis against the Jets is littered with examples of what he is best at and what the offense should look like with him under center. His first big play of the game was a seam ball to tight end Greg Dulcich, where he started by looking to his right before coming back to the left to fire it in before Jets' corner Brandon Stephens could make a play. It was part of a huge day for Dulcich overall, something that I hope becomes more typical moving forward.

Willis finished the first drive of the game with a nice touchdown pass to wide receiver Caleb Douglas, finding him in the back of the end zone for the rookie's first career score.

He continued to efficiently move the offense down the field for points for the rest of the first half, putting together 14- and 15-play touchdown drives to make it 21-7 going into the break. There weren't any true "wow" plays, aside from maybe his scrambles that only a few QBs are capable of, but it was easily the cleanest half of football he has played in a Dolphins uniform.

The second half wasn't as productive for the offense, but Willis had one more trick in his bag to help ice the game. With just under 5:00 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter, the Jets brought a corner blitz right into a play-action boot, and Willis managed to get a short throw to Douglas around the defender. The dynamic playmaker did the rest of the work, taking it 63 yards for what would end up being the game-winning touchdown.

Overall, Willis was much better at all the little things about playing QB in this game. He took the easy completions that the defense was giving him, used his athleticism to get out of jams, and didn't put the ball in harm's way. If he can keep that up, and the running game keeps producing (156 yards against the Jets), the offense could quickly go from being a liability to the strength of the entire team.