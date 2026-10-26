Greg Dulcich provides Dolphins' Bobby Slowik with a formula for passing success

The Miami Dolphins offense scored more points in Week 7 than in any other game this season. Their 28 points were enough to steal a game from the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Miami got great production from Ollie Gordon II, Malik Willis, and returning WR Caleb Douglas, but they were not winning on Sunday without getting Greg Dulcich involved. Something we have been pounding our fists for all season.

Dulcich finished the game with five receptions for 86 yards and a whopping 17.2 yards-per-catch average. Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik better be paying attention.

Miami Dolphins need to keep Greg Dulcich a main part of their offensive passing game

It doesn't matter what the stat sites say or show; Dulcich is a monster when given the chance to do more. In Week 7, his play, especially in the first half, was what the Dolphins needed, and now they need to replicate it. They also need to get him under contract beyond this season.

Dulcich made his presence known on the team's first drive of the game. Willis hit on first down for 32 yards, putting the ball on the Jets' 36. On their next drive, Dulcich was hit for 11 yards, which took the ball back to the Jets' 36. Two plays later, the Dolphins were cashing in a 12-yard catch at the Jets' 24.

The Dolphins' first three touchdowns included receptions by Dulcich on those drives. In the second half, the Dolphins punted three times in a row, and Dulcich didn't get a single target. Maybe there is something to this. On both of their first-half punts, they didn't target the TE.

Week 7 was Dulcich's best performance of the season. He previously put up 37- and 55-yard totals in weeks five and three, respectively. The Dolphins came within a beating of the Bengals in Week 5, losing by seven. Dulcich was targeted 5 times; against the Vikings, he wasn't targeted at all.

In the second half, the Jets were forced to make the Dolphins change their offensive approach. The blitzing defense forced Miami to keep Dulcich in to help block. When he did go out, the Jets kept him in check, but Malik Willis picked them apart using rookie receivers Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas.

Dulich isn't going to be an elite TE, but he is always going to be one of the more productive because he is a workhorse off the snap. Dulcich shined in Week 7, and Slowik needs to realize that his offense runs better when he is getting looks; he is just too valuable to leave out of the scheme.