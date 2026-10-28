Dolphins add former Seahawks guard Christian Haynes off waivers to bolster OL

In the NFL, each player who is released ahead of the trade deadline with fewer than four accrued seasons goes through waivers. The waiver order is reset weekly, with the team holding the league's worst record getting first dibs on a player and inheriting his contract, while the team with the best record gets the 32nd and final chance. If a player goes unclaimed, he becomes a free agent. As such, the Miami Dolphins have one of the highest priorities in the league, and they're making good use of it.

On Tuesday, news broke of a blockbuster trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks for perennial Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson. As a result of the deal, the Seahawks released guard Christian Haynes to make room for their new star. Haynes went through waivers, and despite early reporting indicating he was heading to the Baltimore Ravens, later reports clarified that he will be heading to Miami instead.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will release sixth-round rookie guard D.J. Campbell to make space for Haynes.

Who is Christian Haynes, the Miami Dolphins' newest offensive lineman

Christian Haynes was a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2024 out of UConn. The 6'3", 317-pound behemoth played in 24 games over his first two seasons in Seattle, earning a Super Bowl ring last year, though he didn't have any starts. He nonetheless logged 199 snaps with a role on special teams.

In 2026, he was thrust into the starting lineup following an injury to right guard Anthony Bradford and wound up starting the next five games. His tenure as a starter was marked by a platoon with Beau Stephens. He exceeded 62 percent of the snaps in only one contest: the Seahawks' Week 6 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos.

Bradford was able to return this past week, and Haynes returned to the bench. Pro Football Focus grades indicate up-and-down performances from the former Husky. He's received a slightly below-average 59.7 overall grade across 210 snaps this season, allowing 11 pressures (one sack). In Haynes' five starts, Seattle averaged 109.2 rushing yards per game, up from their 89.4 season average.

As for D.J. Campbell, it remains to be seen whether Miami adds him to the practice squad should he clear waivers. Through six games this season, the Dolphins kept him on the inactive list each week. What's more, Jarrett Kingston, a waiver claim at the conclusion of the preseason, had already passed Campbell on the depth chart by Week 1 and was pressed into action when right guard Jonah Savaiinaea went down against Cincinnati.

With Wednesday's news that left guard Kadyn Proctor is in concussion protocol, Haynes might be active in his first game down south.