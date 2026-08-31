Dolphins shake up roster with Broncos rookie outcast and former Jets QB

When the Miami Dolphins revealed their 53-man roster on Sunday, fans knew it would probably look at least a little different after other teams' players were claimed on waivers the following day. With a roster made up of mostly rookies and other inexperienced young players, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan had to be mindful of who would become available.

Not only was Miami active on the waiver wire, but they were about as active as any team in recent memory. They made seven successful claims, not to mention several they may have missed out on depending on who had priority over them. They also made a signing, adding former Chiefs edge rusher Malik Herring, who was cut by the Titans.

With all of those additions, there of course need to be players sent packing to create room for them. Let's break down all of the new additions and who was waived/released to make room.

Miami Dolphins bring in 8 new faces, end 8 current players time on the 53-man roster

Players claimed on waivers: QB Brady Cook (NYJ), CB Marcellas Dial Jr. (NE), OT Chukwuebuka Godrick (KC), TE Justin Joly (Den.), OT Jarrett Kingston (Hou.), CB Reese Taylor (Den.) S Julius Wood (Dal.)

Alongside the move to bring in Herring, seven players join the team to shake things up at multiple positions. The most notable additions, in my opinion (for very different reasons), are quarterback Brady Cook and tight end Justin Joly. Cook was dreadful in his four starts for the Jets last year, which is no surprise given the fact that he was a rookie UDFA. Still, he didn't show anything to suggest he could be more than a camp arm, and yet Miami chose to make him their No. 3 QB.

The Joly move, however, is one I can get behind. I personally had a third-round grade on the NC State product in this past year's draft, and the Broncos ended up making him a high fifth-round pick. He reportedly struggled in camp, however, and for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, it made sense that they would rather not keep a potential project like him on the final roster.

Miami is not in that situation, however, and can afford to take him on. As far as the rest of this group, it's mostly depth players that Sullivan must have viewed as upgrades to his own guys. Both of the corners, Reese Taylor and Marcellas Dial Jr., have either barely played at all or just played on special teams. Same goes for Julius Wood, who last played snaps in 2024 for

Jarrett Kingston has a similar story in terms of playing time, but Chukwuebuka Godrick actually started three games for the Chiefs in 2025 and looked capable. He could be a guy to watch if a tackle goes down.

Players released/waived: EDGE Clelin Ferrell, CB A.J. Green III, CB Ethan Bonner, OT Marques Cox, WR AJ Henning, EDGE Max Llewellyn, OL Josh Priebe, TE Ben Sims

With so many new names being brought in, an equal amount obviously had to exit stage left. Clelin Ferrell was a bit of a surprise, but he was injured for most of camp and didn't appear in the preseason. It seems like the Herring signing was made to replace his role. Ethan Bonner started camp strong, but it was a bit of a surprise he made the initial roster after a rough preseason. Same goes for A.J. Green III.

With how the backup offensive line performed this summer, it's no surprise to see Marques Cox and Josh Priebe get swapped out for Kingston and Godrick. Max Llewellyn has the unfortunate distinction of being the only draft pick not to make the roster, but expect him back on the practice squad if he clears waivers. Ben Sims would likely have made the team if he wasn't dealing with an injury, but Joly also offers far more upside and may have been brought in either way.

Perhaps the player who deserved to stick on the roster among this group is AJ Henning, who had a very impactful camp and made the most out of his limited opportunities in the preseason. Ryan Miller likely kept his spot over him due to his experience on special teams, having logged 348 snaps there in three seasons. Henning is another name I expect to be back via the practice squad, but another team may try to steal him before Miami gets the chance.