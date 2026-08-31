5 Dolphins who made the initial roster but could still be shown the door

The Miami Dolphins released their 53-man roster on Sunday night, but there is a lot of work to be done. Looking over each unit leaves a lot to be desired. On Monday, teams will start adding players to their practice squad, but they will also begin the process of flipping the bottom of their roster.

Each team will place a desired number of waiver claims for players who are required to be processed through the system. Some players who were outright released are not subject to waivers and can join a team at any time.

While players may be safe on the bottom of Miami's roster now, that may not be the case, and these players may find themselves on the outside looking in.

Miami Dolphins will need to cut as many players as they claim, and these players could be the ones to go

Seydou Traore - TE

The Dolphins kept all 13 of their 2026 draft picks, but it's unreasonable to think they all deserve a spot on the 53-man roster. Traore has upside potential, but had he not been drafted by Jon-Eric Sullivan, he likely wouldn't have made the team.

Traore is a practice squad player on the 53. The Dolphins may need to consider that when they start swapping players on the roster for those that they claim. Presuming, of course, they put in claims and are awarded those players. In the case of Traore, he would probably clear waivers as well and thus end up back on the Dolphins' PS.

D.J. Herman - TE/FB

Herman's roster spot could be in place due to the injury status of Ben Sims, but if the Dolphins feel that Sims will be ready for Week 1, Herman could become expendable if the right waiver claim is awarded. Herman did well during camp and in the preseason, but he is a luxury the Dolphins may not be able to keep.

Miami is carrying four tight ends on the roster, including Sims. While it's normal to carry that number, the Dolphins believe that Herman and Sims can line up in two spots, and that makes them cancel each other out. While there is room for both, the needs at other positions likely outweigh keeping each of them.

Clelin Ferrell - Edge

We don't know a lot about Ferrell. He joined the team later in camp and wasn't a big part of the preseason. The former first-round pick has upside, but he has become a journeyman. If Ferrell is cut, it will likely be because the Dolphins found a better option at the position.

Miami is keeping the youth movement on the roster, and Ferrell is entering his 8th season in the league. He has been average at best in most of his stops.

Ethan Bonner - CB

Bonner has something that few players on the roster have; he is at one of the weakest positions. The CB room is slim, and that's being kind. Bonner didn't have a great preseason run, but he was consistent through practices.

Jeff Hafley has previously said that he likes what Bonner was bringing to the roster, but again, he hasn't proven enough that he belongs over a more seasoned corner.

Ryan Miller - WR

Miller joined the Dolphins late, and he is one of seven WRs who made the roster. That makes him and A.J. Henning expendable in a numbers game. Compared to the CB room, wide receiver is overstocked.

The CB room has five players on it; that's not going to cut it for an entire season. Miami can't think narrowly. 5 CBs is simply not enough when you could have as many as four on the field at a time. Even if they move Kyle Louis into a nickelback role, they still need better depth. That has to come at the expense of another position.