The NFL roster deadline has passed. The Miami Dolphins made some big decisions about the direction they are going, but anyone paying attention knew that the roster heading into camp was not going to be the roster they started the season with.

The Dolphins lacked resources to add quality to the roster. Cap problems were a big part of that, but so was the ability to compete with other teams for low-end free agents. During free agency, players have a chance to choose where they land; the Dolphins were not a big option for a lot of players.

Now that cuts have been made, it's more important to secure a job. The Dolphins could look at more than a few options to solve depth issues on the team. In the right situation, there are veterans who can help Miami realize the Jon-Eric Sullivan-Jeff Hafley vision, and younger guys who might make a larger impact down the road.

Miami Dolphins can fill roster holes with these veteran cuts

Geno Stone - Safety - Buffalo Bills

The Dolphins released Lonnie Johnson Jr. on Sunday. He was the most experienced player in that room. The Dolphins' safeties haven't shown a lot of progress throughout camp, so jumping on a relatively surprising release could help. In his career, Stone has 14 interceptions and 21 passes defended.

He has started 53 games over his six-year career. Stone signed with the Bills this offseason after spending the last two seasons with the Bengals, where he started all 17 games in both seasons. He was with the Ravens for four seasons prior.

Wanya Morris - OT - Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons didn't sign Morris in free agency; they traded for him. Two months ago, the Falcons struck a deal with the Chiefs. Miami is thin along the line. Morris started 11 games for the Chiefs in 2024, but only one last season. He signed with the Chiefs in 2023 as an undrafted free agent. The Dolphins need protection in case Austin Jackson goes down.

Mazi Smith - DT - Jets

Smith is a former first-round pick who became part of the Cowboys' trade for Quinnen Williams. The Jets got the veteran DT, but opted to sit him for all but a few series last season. Smith started 15 games for the Cowboys in 2024, but only appeared in 8 games total last year, including three with the Jets. The Dolphins may start the season without Kenneth Grant, and while they have solid depth, Smith could be a cheap option to add to the roster.

Cedric Tillman - WR - Browns

Tillman's release by Cleveland was met with universal surprise by most in the NFL. Tillman was actually released before the Browns wrapped up their 2026 preseason schedule. A 3rd-round pick in 2023, Tillman started 19 games in three years for the Browns. He has good speed and solid hands, but there are some minor concerns regarding his attitude. He is still likely a better option than anyone on the bottom of Miami's WR room.

Sean Murphy-Bunting - CB - Cardinals

The Dolphins desperately need CB help. The Arizona Cardinals just dropped SMB off the roster. Bunting hasn't played since 2024, sitting out with an ACL last year, but he was hoping to make the Cardinals' roster this year after spending that season with them. He previously spent one season with the Titans and four with the Buccaneers. In his career, has started 62 of 85 games with 11 interceptions. On the Dolphins' defense, he would add veteran depth with the experience they are lacking.

Justin Joly - TE - Denver

A rarity in the NFL. A 5th-round draft pick from last April is being released. That typically doesn't happen often. The Broncos' decision to release him is a bit of a surprise. Given the Dolphins' depth and injuries at the position, he could provide an interesting addition to a room that is in transition.