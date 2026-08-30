Biggest winners and losers from the Dolphins' final roster cuts

The Miami Dolphins have finalized their 53-man roster, but there are still moves to be made over the next few days. The Dolphins are going to be one of the more active teams during the 24-hour waiver period, and that is going to change the bottom of the current 53-man roster.

The biggest moves came when Jon-Eric Sullivan traded TuTu Atwell prior to the last preseason game. Then he followed that up with a trade of Quinn Ewers for a 6th-round pick in 2028. On Sunday, he released Tyrel Dodson. A shocking decision given his production over the last two seasons.

Miami isn't done yet, and Jeff Hafley may get a little more experience before the season starts, but for now, the winners and losers from the final roster cuts are quite clear.

Miami Dolphins first official 53-man roster gives several players an opportunity

Cam Miller - Loser

Miller was released early Sunday morning, and it was reported that there are no guarantees that he will return to the team on the practice squad. That goes for Mark Gronowski as well. The fact that Miller was released at a time when he was the only backup to Malik Willis said everything about the impression he left on Jon-Eric Sullivan. After the Ewers trade, Miller was competing for a roster spot against no one.

Jackson Woodard - Winner

The young linebacker looked good throughout camp and in the preseason. He was all over the ball and got a lot of playing time. The release of Tyrel Dodson helped by creating a hole for the youngster to fill. Woodard made a roster that most people wouldn't have thought possible, but his work ethic clearly impressed Sullivan and Hafley.

Lonnie Johnson, Jr. - Loser

The Dolphins' safety room wasn't exactly full of talent and experience. Johnson was entering his 8th NFL season, giving him more experience than anyone else in the room. Only Zayne Anders has more than two years now. The fact that Johnson couldn't win a roster spot with the inexperience that is left in the room is a statement of how his training camp went.

Keith Cooper Jr. - Winner

Cooper benefited from injuries to Zach Sieler and Kenneth Grant. With those two out, he was able to secure more reps in practice, but it was his play in the preseason games that stood out. The undrafted rookie made a quick impression on the coaches with his physical play and attitude. It's a well-deserved victory for a kid who put everything on the field.

Cameron Goode - Loser

The Dolphins' 2022 draft is officially off the roster. Taken in round 7, Goode was the last player standing from the 4 player draft. Miami took Channing Tindall with their first pick in round three, Erik Ezukanma in round four, Goode, and finally Skylar Thompson in round seven as well.

Tyrel Dodson - Winner

It's rare when a player's release makes him a winner, but in the case of Dodson, he now has some control over his future. Dodson's release was a bit surprising, but he will likely get a better-structured contract with guarantees he wasn't getting in Miami, as well as a choice of where he lands. Not to mention that he wasn't going to be a long-term member of the team. He avoids the rebuild.

Jalen Reagor - Loser

Maybe the veteran WR didn't want to stick with the Dolphins. How can you explain being a former first-round draft pick with five seasons under your belt, coming off an injured season, and still not being able to lock in a roster spot on the Dolphins' WR unit? Reagor has never come close to living up to his draft status, but not making the Dolphins' roster is still a low.

Dolphins fans - Winners

The Dolphins announced that they released Charlie Heck. The offensive tackle/guard has been one of the worst linemen on the Dolphins' roster throughout the preseason. Miami may need offensive line help, but Heck simply wasn't getting it done. Dolphins fans have cringed watching him in preseason against backups; now they won't have to.

David Ojabo - Loser

The inconsistent play stood out through the preseason. The Dolphins needed more physical punch, and the edge rusher wasn't providing it.

D.J. Herman - Winner

Despite dropping a first-down pass on Friday night against the Falcons, Herman has produced quality plays in practice and in the game. Listed as both a TE and a fullback, Herman was competing with Ben Sims. Both players have made the initial roster. Herman showed consistent physicality as a bruising run blocker. He needs to learn to catch, though.