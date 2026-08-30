5 candidates to replace Quinn Ewers as the Dolphins' backup quarterback

The Miami Dolphins' trade of Quinn Ewers created yet another hole on the roster that will now need to be filled. Cam Miller showed enough promise to warrant a practice squad spot, but who is going to back up Malik Willis?

The move is surprising, but not shocking. There was a report on Friday that Ewers could end up being released given the performances he has turned in throughout training camp. The Dolphins are getting a sixth-round pick in return.

Jon-Eric Sullivan didn't view him as the answer despite reports that the coaching staff felt good about him. With the hole now glaring, Sullivan has to turn to the free-agent market or make another trade to shore up one of the team's most important positions. Here is a look at who could replace the QB.

Jon-Eric Sullivan has no choice but to look for a new Miami Dolphins back up quarterback

J.J. McCarthy - Vikings

There has been speculation that the former first-round pick will be released on Sunday as part of the roster trim to 53. McCarthy has struggled to make strides in Minnesota. The Vikings handed the starting job to Kyler Murray. If the Dolphins are interested, a trade might be their best option, but McCarthy isn't the only option.

Dillon Gabriel - Browns

The Browns drafted two QBs in the 2025 draft, both on day three. Gabriel now seems like the odd man out on the Cleveland roster. The Browns could carry all three, or even four QBs into the season, but it's unlikely. Indications point to Gabriel being released. Taken in the 3rd round last year, it would be a bit of a surprise if Cleveland moved on, but there's upside that could benefit the Dolphins.

Will Levis - Titans

The irony would be incredible. Levis was drafted to take over for Willis, only to become Willis' backup in Miami. Levis has upside, but his ceiling isn't very high right now. His preseason hasn't been good, and it would be flipping one backup for another.

Mason Rudolph - Steelers

The Steelers are said to be seriously considering keeping four QBs on the 53-man roster. That's easy to say until you actually have to do it. Rudolph has experience as a starter and as a backup, but what does he really bring to the table? Probably about as much as anyone you could land in free agency. Rudolph would be a step up from Ewers.

Aidan O'Connell - Raiders

Would the Raiders trade their third QB to the team they play in Week 1? No one probably cares, but O'Connell doesn't offer much, although neither did Ewers based on his preseason work. O'Connell has 17 starts in the last three years, but he isn't likely to develop much more beyond who he is now.