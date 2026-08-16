5 QBs Dolphins could target if Quinn Ewers continues to struggle

Following the signing of Malik Willis this past offseason, the quarterback position looked set for the Miami Dolphins for at least the 2026 season. With Quinn Ewers returning after starting Miami's final three games last season as a rookie, it seemed that the Dolphins had their 1-2 punch under center. However, after a few weeks of training camp and Miami's first preseason game in the books, that's clearly not the case.

Willis and the Dolphins' starters were nothing short of impressive in their opening 93-yard touchdown drive against the Washington Commanders on Friday night, but after that, it was nothing but ugly. Ewers' play against Washington raised concerns, and honestly, put into question whether he should even be Miami's backup QB for the coming season.

As far as wins and losses go for this year, concerns are minimal. But it's important that the team develops as the season progresses, and it'll be hard to accomplish that if Willis were to be out for some time for any reason. So while Ewers still has some time to turn things around, it makes you wonder if Jon-Eric Sullivan and company aren't looking elsewhere already for potential replacements.

Possible QB replacements for Quinn Ewers as the Miami Dolphins' backup

Yes, it was just one preseason game, and Cam Miller didn't fare any better, but as with several other players on the Dolphins' roster, it's important to remember that Sullivan and this front office didn't draft Ewers. Plus, with Ewers being a former seventh-round pick, that makes him all the more expendable if he continues to struggle.

There are no quarterbacks available who could turn things around for Miami, or even compete with Willis for the starting gig. But some serviceable guys could be had who can help develop the Dolphins' offense if it came to it in place of Ewers.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Prior to the Dolphins signing Willis, I named Jimmy Garoppolo as a potential option for them to bring in. Fast forward five months, and Garoppolo is still available on the open market.

Garoppolo is easily the most popular name among available quarterbacks, but having backed up Matthew Stafford for the past couple of seasons in Los Angeles, he hasn't thrown a pass in a regular-season game since 2024. His name continues to swirl among teams in need of QB help, but with the Detroit Lions signing Joshua Dobbs following Teddy Bridgewater's retirement and the Houston Texans bringing in Brett Rypien, options are slim for Garoppolo at the moment if he wants to continue his NFL career.

John Wolford

I know it's not ideal, but let's not kid ourselves and pretend that the Dolphins are in an ideal situation to begin with. Plus, it's slim pickings out there on the open market at this point of the offseason.

John Wolford hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2022, but he's essentially a smart and dependable backup QB -- which the Dolphins could certainly afford to have. He entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent and has bounced from team to team ever since, having last spent time on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad last year.

While his numbers are far from good, Wolford is someone whom coaches can depend on. And while the Dolphins pile up losses, he's someone who can help get them through the season should anything happen to Willis.

Tanner McKee

Tanner McKee is still currently a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and is battling it out with veteran Andy Dalton to be Jalen Hurts' primary backup, with the latter currently having the edge on the depth chart. Philadelphia's QB4, Cole Payton, meanwhile, essentially won a roster spot for his play in the Eagles' 24-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for the team's only touchdown.

The Eagles also used a fifth-round pick on Payton this year, so chances are they may prefer to keep him on as the third quarterback rather than risk losing him off waivers or their practice squad. McKee, however, will be a free agent in 2027, and if he doesn't beat out Dalton for QB2, it's unlikely the Eagles will look to keep four quarterbacks, and thus, could try to move or let him walk during roster cutdowns.

Back in January, ESPN analyst Benjamin Solak predicted the Dolphins would trade for McKee in exchange for a mid-round pick. At this point, I'd doubt the Eagles would get anything more than a late-round swap for him, which the Dolphins could be willing to do, or they could simply wait to put a waiver claim in if there is interest.

Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns have too many quarterbacks, and at the same time, they have none. Additionally, they're in a spot where they'll likely be taking another one at the top of next year's draft.

That means they have at least a couple of guys now who are expendable, and if they were smart, they'd try to get what they can for them sooner rather than later. The two most expendable on the Browns' roster are Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green.

Dolphins fans may prefer the latter, and I'd agree, as I was a big fan of the Arkansas prospect coming out of this past year's draft. And having not played a down in Cleveland's preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, it's possible Green is more expendable than I'm thinking.

However, the Browns used a third-round pick in 2025 on Gabriel and likely feel as though they can get some sort of ROI on their initial investment. Yes, they took him two rounds ahead of Shedeur Sanders, but the former Colorado QB has clearly passed him on the depth chart and is more in a battle with Deshaun Watson for QB1 than anything else.

Gabriel may not feel like an upgrade over Ewers, and it's possible he's not, but he was taken well ahead of Miami's backup in the 2025 NFL Draft. If Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley think he can be an upgrade, I think it's worth inquiring. Meanwhile, if Green surprisingly becomes available, I'd jump on that immediately.

Jack Plummer

The Dolphins recently worked out Jack Plummer in July, and even though no deal was signed, Miami could revisit the possibility with him still unsigned. Plummer was this past year's UFL MVP, having thrown 17 touchdowns to just one interception in 10 games as a member of the Orlando Storm.

The former Louisville QB has spent some time on the Carolina Panthers' practice squad, but Plummer has still not appeared in an NFL regular-season game. With a lack of experience, he'd likely be an initial replacement for Miller on Miami's depth chart. But if Ewers continues to struggle, Plummer could usurp him at any time.

The Dolphins' coaching staff wants to limit mistakes with this young team, and they could essentially do worse than a guy who set a UFL record of 255 consecutive pass attempts without an INT. And Plummer did take a physical with Miami during his workout, hinting that there is interest from the Dolphins' organization.