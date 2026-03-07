6 free agent QBs not named Malik Willis the Dolphins could target

The Miami Dolphins look set to target former Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis once NFL free agency kicks off. His ties to general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley in Green Bay make Miami a top landing spot for him, but it's a strong possibility that the Dolphins get priced out of the Willis sweepstakes.

If that's the case, I don't expect the Dolphins to spend big at the position or make some drastic trade. Instead, expect Miami to sign a veteran QB to a one- or two-year deal at roughly $5 million (or less) annually and draft another in the later rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Assuming the Dolphins do not land Willis, here's a look at some free agent quarterbacks they could target whose current market values fall under the $5 million annual threshold. I'm sure all Dolphins fans would act rationally if any of these guys are signed, and will not leave anything to the contrary in the comments.

6 free agent QBs the Dolphins could target if they don't land Malik Willis

Jimmy Garoppolo (Market Value: $2.35 million)

A couple of weeks ago, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe mentioned Jimmy Garoppolo as an inexpensive option for the Dolphins. Recently, though, with Mike LaFleur now coaching the Cardinals, speculation has risen that Garoppolo could join him in Arizona.

If it simply comes down to the Cardinals offering the former Los Angeles Rams backup more money, then so be it. However, there is some belief that Garoppolo would get the chance to start in Arizona, but that he wouldn't in Miami, and I find that hard to believe. Like all the others on this list, Garoppolo would get a fair chance to battle Quinn Ewers to be the Week 1 starter. If the former seventh-round selection beats him out, then that's on Garoppolo.

Geno Smith (Market Value: N/A)

Following his announced release from the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, Geno Smith's value on the open market has not yet been determined. However, still due $18.5 million from the Raiders in 2026, it's possible Smith signs somewhere near the veteran minimum -- similar to what is expected of Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray with their new teams after being released by the Dolphins and Cardinals, respectively.

There is some speculation that Smith prefers to join the Dolphins as well. If that's the case and he's willing to sign the vet minimum, it's not the worst idea for Miami. Smith finally broke out during his time with the Seahawks, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2022 and 2023. He couldn't get them over the hump, though, in 2024, and he was traded to the Raiders last offseason in exchange for a third-round pick.

In his absence, Seattle went on to win the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, he helped lead the Raiders to the worst record in the NFL and put them in position to draft his replacement. Smith doesn't move the needle at all for the Dolphins, but he'd be a cheap transition for the time being. And again, if Ewers can't beat him out, then he's not the solution either.

Marcus Mariota (Market Value: $4.8 million)

Based on Spotrac's values, Marcus Mariota would be the most expensive option for the Dolphins among these listed QBs. Mariota has been linked to Miami as a potential backup to Tua in recent years, but nothing's ever materialized. If he comes to the Dolphins now, he has the chance to start, but that may not be in the team's best interest.

Arguably, Mariota could be considered the best backup QB in the NFL. However, like most career backups, anything more than a couple of spot starts during the season is asking too much. Yet, his average annual value has seemingly only gone up in the past few years, despite delivering moderate results.

Mariota appeared in 11 games last year with the Washington Commanders, starting eight of them, and going 2-6. He finished the year with less than 1,700 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Based on his career stats, that's about what we could expect from Mariota in Miami. That's fine if the Dolphins are looking to bottom out in 2026, but there are cheaper options for them that can deliver similar results.

Mitchell Trubisky (Market Value: $4.4 million)

Of the players listed, Mitchell Trubisky gives Ewers the most competition, in my opinion. He's played sparingly the past few years in Buffalo and Pittsburgh before that, and he's done an admirable job when asked to fill in.

In 2022, Trubisky made five starts for the Steelers, totaling 1,252 passing yards for the year. He threw just 61 passes combined in his last two years with Buffalo, but he completed over 72% of them, with no picks -- an issue that plagued him in his first few years in the league.

Kenny Pickett (Market Value: $3.8 million)

At 27 years old, Kenny Pickett is one of the higher upside QBs on this list for the Dolphins should they look in his direction. The former first-round pick flamed out in Pittsburgh and had an uneventful year in Las Vegas, but Pickett could see considerable playing time in Miami if he were to impress in training camp.

Miami's staff likely understands expectations are low this year. However, they still want to win a few games at least. With starting experience, Pickett could help them do that and would almost assuredly be solid competition for Ewers in training camp.

Trey Lance (Market Value: $1.4 million)

Speaking of upside, no one on this list probably has a higher ceiling than Trey Lance. On some level, it feels like ages ago when the Dolphins traded the No. 3 overall pick that would turn out to be Lance in exchange for a haul. Obviously, he never lived up to that top-three billing, but Lance is still only 25 years old and could find a place in the NFL if he can stay healthy.

That staying healthy thing is part of the problem, and a reason why the 49ers gave up on him after just two seasons (hitting on seventh-rounder Brock Purdy didn't hurt either). For the last two years, Lance has learned behind Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert, respectively, trying to develop and prove why he was once a top selection.

Ewers will get out and run if he has to, but it's not a big part of his game like it is Lance's. Each quarterback brings a different style, and that would make it an exciting competition to watch in the summer. It's a battle I think Ewers would still win, but we could see several appearances from Lance if he struggles.