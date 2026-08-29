Quinn Ewers' Dolphins future disappears in stunning trade to Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins are trimming their roster, and sometimes those moves come by way of trade. One player who surprisingly wasn't expected to be moved is now on his way out of town.

The Dolphins are trading 2025 seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The move comes after speculation that Miami may consider releasing him. Ewers has not had a good training camp and was only healthy enough to play in the first preseason game. That didn't go well.

Compensation update: Jaguars officially are sending a 2028 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for QB Quinn Ewers. pic.twitter.com/sPCTomsjyj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2026

Miami Dolphins trade Quinn Ewers, opening a roster spot for a free agent addition

Ewers was the heir apparent to Tua Tagovailoa entering the season after a promising finish to the 2025 season. After his OTAs and mini-camp performance, many thought he could legitimately compete for the starting job against Malik Willis, but everything changed with camp.

Prior to the Dolphins' preseason finale, Miami Herald beat writer Barry Jackson reported that a source had told him the Dolphins were having internal talks about Ewers' position on the team.

The move should open the door for Cam Miller to stick on the roster for now, at least until a more capable backup is found. Even Mark Gronowski could stick around on the practice squad if Miller sticks as QB2.

That doesn't mean he is going to stay. The Dolphins will keep a close eye on the waiver wire as teams reduce their own rosters. Miami will likely be active once the releases have been finalized by Sunday evening.

The Dolphins couldn't expect much in return for Ewers. A swap of day-three draft picks is hardly earth-shattering, but the writing was on the wall after the QB struggled with consistency and accuracy all through camp.

Ewers could have been a late Day One or early Day Two draft pick had he entered the draft in 2024, but he opted to return to Texas. He dropped to the seventh round of the 2025 draft, but he showed potential.

The Dolphins could have started him on Friday night despite being a bit banged up, and the fact that they didn't suggests they may have already had something in the works to move him.

Ewers' time in Miami will be forgotten. Three starts in four games, 622 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He was 1-for-2 as a starter. The Jaguars are getting a quarterback with potential and a lot to prove; maybe the trade will boost his confidence.

The irony, however, could be next year when the Dolphins draft early in the first round. They could target another Texas quarterback, Arch Manning.