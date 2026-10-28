Dolphins get bad news on two starters who may be in danger of missing Week 8

The Miami Dolphins will host their rivals, the New England Patriots, on Sunday. The NFL was gracious enough to give the Patriots a break from the hot, intimidating sun, so kickoff will be after 4 pm. Now there is injury to the insult.

Jeff Hafley announced on Wednesday that starting guard Kadyn Proctor and starting cornerback JuJu Brents are both out of practice and in the concussion protocol. With this being Wednesday, it's going to be tough for them to get back on the field by game day.

"JuJu (Brents) and (Kadyn) Proctor are both in the concussion protocol," Hafley said. "They were symptomatic earlier this week, so they will not be out there today."

Miami Dolphins Kadyn Proctor and JuJu Brents may miss Week 8 against the Patriots

Hafley did not give any timeframe for a return or indicate what level of the protocol they are in. Losing one would be bad news for Miami, but losing two could have major implications for the game.

If Proctor is out, Jarrett Kingston will step in. Kingston has played well subbing in this year. Of the two, the Dolphins would be better positioned to replace Proctor without a major drop in production. Part of that is because Patrick Paul will help.

That isn't the same at cornerback. The Dolphins don't have the depth in the secondary, and Brents has been the best cornerback on the roster this year. Losing him would put more pressure on rookie Chris Johnson, who may have to slide outside to replace him.

The Patriots will test the Dolphins' secondary often, and without Brents, it could be a long day for the Dolphins' defense. Hafley has to make sure he can adjust his scheme and game plan accordingly, should Brents be out.

Offensively, the Dolphins have a power duo on the left side. Proctor is one of only three rookie linemen this year not to give up a sack. The combination of Proctor and Paul has created a wall on that side of the field.

Despite having his best game of the year at right tackle, Austin Jackson is too inconsistent for Miami to think that they could shift their running game to the right side. They will still need to utilize the center/guard gaps and pulls from the guard. Kingston should be able to handle that.

The Dolphins haven't practiced much this week. Wednesday is the first full day, so the fact that both players were diagnosed earlier in the week provides hope that they could be cleared by Sunday.