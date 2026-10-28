Dolphins' upset over Patriots would change the perspective on rest of season

The Miami Dolphins felt victory for the first time under the Jon-Eric Sullivan/Jeff Hafley era after their defeat of the New York Jets this past Sunday. It was a win the Dolphins deserved and was worthy of the celebration that followed.

Getting that first win feels sweet, but beating the Jets made it even sweeter. Dolphins fans would really have a sweet tooth, though, if Miami followed it up with a win over the incoming New England Patriots in Week 8.

Back-to-back wins -- against divisional foes no less -- would certainly get fans talking about Miami's turnaround. It may even get some to believe that a playoff push is in the cards. But that's where the brakes need to be pumped. Even if the Dolphins pull off an upset against the Patriots, this season has been, and will remain, about development.

Miami Dolphins' win over Patriots shouldn't get fans hopeful for playoffs

If Dolphins fans know one thing about their team, it's that Miami typically gets off to some kind of "start." Whether it's starting like a powerhouse with a 9-3 record or looking like a bottom dweller at 1-7, the Dolphins often do not start out seasons like the mediocre club that they are.

Then, what follows is a "streak." Sometimes it looks like home-field advantage through Miami could be a real thing, only for it to fizzle down the stretch and not even win the division. Other times, it's going on seven-game winning streaks after losing seven straight but still missing the playoffs.

A victory over the Patriots on Sunday would put the Dolphins at just 2-5. Yet, back-to-back wins against divisional foes will be enough for some within the fan base to at least start thinking about the postseason. And who could blame them?

The Cincinnati game felt like a regression in some respects, but overall, the Dolphins have improved game by game this season. If they continue on their current trajectory, potentially resulting in more wins, it's understandable to see a path for the Dolphins to make a second-half run. And coming off this first win, Miami will have the confidence to go toe-to-toe with the defending AFC champions.

A win over New England would signify that this young Miami team is learning how to win, which is fantastic for the organization going forward. In the short term, though, the Dolphins don't suddenly become a team that can climb into the playoff picture. Their inexperience and the remaining tough schedule make it challenging to believe the Dolphins have any chance of a playoff push or even an "in the hunt" cameo appearance.

Dolphins' win over Patriots would shatter No. 1 pick hopes

Most of us want the best of both worlds. We want Miami's young players to look good (they do). We want Malik Willis to show that he can be the franchise quarterback (he hasn't, but last game was outstanding). And while all of that is going on, we still want the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Up until last week, particularly with Willis' struggles leading into the game, Miami appeared to be on pace for the rights to the first selection next April. With a loss to New England, they likely still are. However, if the Dolphins do come out Sunday with an upset win, it will be great for the organization, but Miami will almost assuredly be picking lower down the board.

Beating New England would go down as a quality win for the Dolphins. This young team would only relish more and likely lead them to be favorites in some matchups that they initially weren't considered for.

So, there's a path for Miami to get to five or six wins in the year if they take down the Pats. That's nowhere near playoff contention, but that would also take the Dolphins out of the No. 1 pick conversation.

Yet, that's okay. If Sullivan and Hafley can get this Dolphins team to five or six wins on the season, then Miami is sitting pretty for years to come with this duo behind the wheel.

Sullivan's first rookie class is already looking special, and I'm confident he can draft another master class in 2027 regardless of where the Dolphins are selecting. Hafley, meanwhile, is doing a masterful job with the players Sullivan has provided, and he's looking more and more like the coach the Dolphins have needed for a long time.

A win Sunday may not do much for the Dolphins on paper this year, but it could mean good times are ahead for a franchise longing for them. And while a higher draft pick may be intriguing, knowing your team is on the right path -- and beating the Patriots to prove it -- is the ultimate chef's kiss.