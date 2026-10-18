Dolphins' 2026 draft class showing early signs of being a special group

The Miami Dolphins may be 0-5 heading into their bye week, but it shouldn't be all doom and gloom for the fan base. In fact, there are encouraging signs that point to long-term success in due time.

While there are questions certainly surrounding Malik Willis' ability to be the answer at quarterback, and calling Miami's special teams atrocious is putting it mildly, one thing all should be able to agree on is the success of the Dolphins' young rookies five games into the season.

Although five games is still a relatively small sample size, all early indications point to Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan having nailed the 2026 NFL Draft. And the fact that he was able to hit on so many of his 13 selections should have Miami fans excited for the years ahead.

Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan seems to have hit a home run in the 2026 NFL Draft

I'll be the first to admit that I was not initially sold on Sullivan's draft class, and that, too, is putting it kindly. But that's why the Dolphins pay him a lot of money to make impactful decisions for the organization, and I just sit here and write about it.

The two main criticisms I had of Sullivan's picks were offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor at the top of Round 1, with Rueben Bain Jr. and Caleb Downs available for the taking, and what felt like a reach for wide receiver Caleb Douglas in the third round. I disliked even more that the coaching staff moved Proctor inside to left guard after spending his entire Alabama career playing tackle.

However, Proctor has been exceptional through Miami's first few games. Regardless of who he's lined up against thus far -- a list that includes All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones -- Proctor has more often than not gotten the better of his opponent. Whether the Dolphins decide to eventually move Proctor out to right tackle with Austin Jackson's time in Miami seemingly numbered remains to be seen, but the young rookie looks to be on his way to a stellar career.



Meanwhile, the hometown Bain has struggled early on to start his NFL career. Again, it's only five games in, but Sullivan stuck to his guns and his board, and it seems to be paying off. As of now, you have to give the Dolphins' GM a solid A grade for his first selection in Miami.

As for Douglas, his evaluation becomes challenging with him having missed the last few games due to injury. Yet, prior to that, he was proving all of the doubters wrong. It started in training camp when Douglas began turning heads and was undoubtedly Willis' favorite target. Then, he showed what he's made of when it mattered most, making a sensational catch in the Dolphins' first preseason game against Washington and opening the regular season with a five-reception, 94-yard performance vs. the Raiders.

Douglas' ankle injury in Week 2 has caused him to miss time since then, but he's shown up to this point that he can be a solid starting WR for Miami. And Chris Bell -- drafted 19 picks after Douglas -- is picking it up in his place. Having returned from an ACL injury suffered in college, Bell still hasn't yet shown that burst he's capable of. But that's only a promising sign for head coach Jeff Hafley and the Dolphins' faithful because Bell's already shown signs of a talented NFL wide receiver.

Long believed to be a late Day 1/early Day 2 selection before the injury, Sullivan ultimately got a steal with Bell at the end of Round 3. For Bell to even get to the point of being active for Week 1 showed his determination. The numbers don't yet show Bell's impact on the offense, but a slight out-of-bounds play that nullified a long touchdown does provide a glimpse of his big-play ability.

Defensively, Miami's top two picks have been outstanding, to say the least. Cornerback Chris Johnson has only gotten better from game to game, which is all you can hope for when it comes to development. But what Johnson is doing is already showing that he's a shutdown corner, and other teams are taking notice. They don't even want to throw in his direction anymore. Future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes, for instance, didn't even throw in his direction in their Week 3 matchup.

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, meanwhile, is on another level. Five weeks into the season, the young rookie led the NFL in total tackles and intercepted the aforementioned Mahomes for his first career INT. Rodriguez has made a strong case for Defensive Rookie of the Year so far, and it's easy to see why Sullivan and company were trying to move up to get him.

Since being drafted, Rodriguez has received several similarities to Dolphins legend and Hall of Famer Zach Thomas. While there can only be one Zach Thomas, it's easy to see the comparison, and the fact that they both went to Texas Tech makes it all the more familiar. Rodriguez still needs to work on his ability in coverage, but right now, he's looking like Sullivan's best selection. And that's saying something when it comes to this master draft class.

As for the rest of Miami's draft class, tight end Will Kacmarek has been everything as advertised, becoming one of the Dolphins' best blockers right out of the gate. Time will tell if the coaching staff elects to use him more in the receiving game, but Kacmarek's blocking ability is exactly what the Dolphins need to establish a more physical run game.

Safety Michael Taaffe is another player who has ultimately exceeded expectations thus far in his short career. Drafted on Day 3, Taaffe was essentially thrown into the deep end of a secondary that was expected to be putrid at the start of his career. Yet, Miami's defense as a whole is improving week to week, and like Rodriguez, Taaffe seems to always be around the football. He'll need some help around him next year, but Taaffe's instincts show him to be a competent piece of the defense.

In addition to Miami's 13 picks, the Dolphins also essentially got two more later on in the year after claiming two rookies off of waivers. Following roster cuts at the end of August, the Denver Broncos shockingly cut fifth-round tight end Justin Joly. Then, just ahead of Week 5, the Commanders released running back Kaytron Allen, allowing the Dolphins to pick him up off waivers as well.

Despite being late additions, in some ways this gave the Dolphins two free draft picks. It remains to be seen if either player can learn the system and find their role in the rotation, but it's a smart move by Sullivan to take chances on both with no risk involved. Even if neither works, which is certainly a possibility, it's a smart business decision.

Regardless of Miami's record, it should be viewed as a solid start to the rebuild. There are other factors in the organization that may grow to affect long-term success, but the rookie class is doing its part. This year was always about development over wins and losses, and to this point, the Dolphins are winning on all cylinders in that aspect.