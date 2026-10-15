Malik Willis may have the wrong temperament for what the Dolphins actually need

The Miami Dolphins invested heavily in Malik Willis. At best, he will be a franchise quarterback; at worst, a quarterback who brings leadership to the team as it transitions into the future, but what if he can't even do that?

Throughout the offseason practices, we heard that Willis had called the offense together to go over problems or missed assignments, and I am sure that hasn't stopped on Sundays. Willis is quiet, and that isn't a bad thing, but what if the Dolphins need more from him? Can he deliver a different type of leadership? The Dolphins don't need another QB this year; they need the one they have to be louder.

Earlier in the week, former Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry spoke about Willis' leadership. Landry recognized that Willis is laid-back, but that doesn't always work in the NFL. It could be his undoing.

Malik Willis needs to be a different kind of leader for the Miami Dolphins

Willis' approach to the game and his way of leading reminds me of the old images of a surfer. Laid-back, Southern California drawl, skipping work to catch a wave. It's almost an "aww shucks" kind of attitude.

Miami may need fire and brimstone rather than a "waves are at their peak" type of QB. They both work in their own ways, but for Willis, he needs to fall somewhere in between. The Dolphins players need someone who is going to get a little more in their face when they run the wrong route rather than a pat on the back and a "get 'em the next time."

Maybe Willis isn't capable of that. Maybe he hasn't earned that level of respect from his teammates. Maybe he is like that behind closed doors. Fans are wondering, the media is wondering, and clearly so are former players.

"I feel like that’s not the kind of persona as a quarterback, at that quarterback position with a team like that, you guys have to have." Jarvis Landry said on the 4th and South Podcast. "It’s like, every time you throw the ball or pass the ball or whatever it is, I’m like, I’m scratching my head, bro. Like, it looked bad. And my guys are calling, my guys calling for his head in my chat, bro.”

As young as the Dolphins are, they need the QB to be vocal. A booming voice that doesn't have to be mean and dispiriting, but stern and accountable. That isn't Willis, yet.

The Dolphins need to take some internal accountability during this bye week, and that includes Willis as well. Miami needs a better leader. Willis is helping establish a culture in Miami, but his laid-back, go-with-the-flow demeanor can unravel everything they are building. He needs to show a little more emotion.