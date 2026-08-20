Dolphins' Ollie Gordon II gets shot at redemption after preseason blunder

During the Miami Dolphins' loss to the Washington Commanders last week, head coach Jeff Hafley did something fans haven't seen from an HC in quite a long time. A player was pulled from the game and benched for a penalty he shouldn't have committed.

Jeff Hafley isn't going to tolerate stupid penalties. When running back Ollie Gordon II opted to toss the ball at a defender, he got flagged on the field and was sent to the bench for it. With the Dolphins getting closer to their second preseason game of the year, Gordon can take the lesson in stride and get back to earning his roster spot.

Gordon has the power to be a good back in the NFL. Consistency has been a problem, but the Dolphins need him as a change-of-pace back this year. While he may have already lost the backup job to Jaylen Wright, his value is what he can bring with a fresh set of legs in the second half of games.

Ollie Gordon looks to get on the right track after landing on the Miami Dolphins bench

Against the Commanders, Gordon was running well. He had 39 yards on seven carries until the unsportsmanlike flag was thrown. Gordon was seen on the telecast being spoken to by Hafley.

"We had an opportunity to continue a drive, and it's important to me – I'm not a big fan of pre-snap penalties and post-snap penalties like that; those are not acceptable to me," Hafley told the media the Saturday after the game. "It's disrespectful to the team, it's selfish, and it's how you lose games. And I'm not going to play players that can't control themselves."

The message sent to Gordon was one that the entire team needed to pay attention to. This is the kind of statement that coaches don't often make.

Gordon has had problems in the past. He has not taken kindly to infractions he doesn't agree with, and in 2025 his teammates had to hold him back. Hafley isn't going to tolerate actions that are preventable.

The running back is an important part of the team given his physicality. This week against the New York Giants, he should see more opportunities after Miami benches De'Von Achane and Wright. Another mishap on Gordon's part could push him one foot out the door.

At some point, Gordon needs to take control of his own actions and concentrate more on what got him into the NFL in the first place. He has a good work ethic and a physicality the Dolphins love, but control is also part of a player's bio, and Gordon needs to work on that. It will start Saturday.