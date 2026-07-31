Dolphins' Ollie Gordon II may be letting a golden opportunity slip through his hands

The Miami Dolphins' offense is in transition at most spots. There are widespread changes at quarterback, wide receiver, and along the offensive line. One group that remains untouched from the 2025 season is the team's stable of running backs, led by De'Von Achane and flanked by third-year man Jaylen Wright and sophomore Ollie Gordon II on the depth chart.

Each of those backs has had questions surrounding them this offseason. For Achane, it was whether he would get paid, and let's just say, he got the bag. As for Wright, it was whether he would emerge from the apparent doghouse he played himself into under the previous regime. New head coach Jeff Hafley gave the former Tennessee Volunteer a surprising vote of confidence ahead of Tuesday's training camp session, which seems to nip that issue in the bud.

Finally, there's Ollie Gordon II. He arrived in Miami with much fanfare, as the apparent savior of the Dolphins' short-yardage problem. At 6'2" and 225 pounds, Gordon II possesses the size that his counterparts don't. His rookie season was up and down, but there were definitely encouraging signs along the way.

It was a troubling development on Day 1 of Dolphins' training camp, however, when Miami's in-house newsman Travis Wingfield reported that Gordon II had the ball punched out by EDGE rusher David Ojabo on one of his carries. It's the first day of camp, so no need to overreact, right? Well, on Day 2, Gordon II fumbled again, this time getting 'peanut-punched' by Dolphins first-round rookie Chris Johnson.

If Ollie Gordon II keeps fumbling in Miami Dolphins training camp, he may not stick around long enough to reach his potential

Luckily for Gordon II, Wingfield reports that he had the play of the day with what could have been a 70-yard touchdown on a beautifully blocked rushing attempt. Still, the number one duty for any NFL running back is to protect the football. As a second-year, sixth-round pick, Gordon II's spot is hardly a guarantee.

What's more, the Dolphins have some intriguing backs behind the top three that could complicate matters as training camp wears on. Former Michigan Wolverine Donovan Edwards has no shortage of believers. There are also wildcards in Carlos Washington Jr. and undrafted rookie Anthony Hankerson vying for spots on the active roster, if not the practice squad, come cutdown day.

Fans are surely hoping this is simply a blip on the radar for the bruising back who, at least on paper, represents a perfect complement to the diminutive and swift Achane. The concept of shuffling between players who have a 35-pound weight difference and a four-inch height difference brings to mind daydreams of offensive unpredictability that defensive coordinators detest.

Those daydreams quickly turn to nightmares if the ball ends up on the ground. At the very least, Gordon II will have no shortage of opportunities to make up for it over the coming weeks.