Dolphins veteran RB workout raises new questions about the running back room

The Miami Dolphins' best position on the roster is supposed to be the running back room, but now that may need to be questioned after the team worked out a former Chiefs first-round pick.

Maybe the Dolphins are stockpiling former first-rounders. A day after signing the 2021 4th overall pick, Clelin Ferrell, the Dolphins worked out Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the first day of training camp, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

The workout has not resulted in a contract at this time, but it does bring into question the Dolphins' confidence in their current running back room.

Miami Dolphins workout Clyde Edwards-Helaire on first day of training camp

Edwards-Helaire spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs before joining the Saints in 2024. He returned to the Chiefs last year briefly as well. Despite being a late first-round pick, Edwards-Helaire has yet to reach 1,000 yards in a single season. His best production came in his rookie year when he rushed for 803 yards.

His production has steadily dropped since. In 2025, he ran for just 13 yards on seven carries in two games.

The Dolphins don't "need" another running back unless they are concerned about one of the players on the unit. De'Von Achane was extended earlier this offseason, and Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright are both returning veterans.

Miami has reportedly been high on Donovan Edwards, who has one year of NFL experience, but his time was relegated to the Commanders' practice squad.

Edwards-Helaire's workout is intriguing, but it's unlikely at this point that he would bring more than a camp body to the roster. If Miami is looking for a player who could push for a roster spot, there are better options.

Nick Chubb and Najee Harris are both options. Harris tore his Achilles in Week 3 last year, while Nick Chubb has been off and on injured. Former Patriots running back Antonio Gibson is another option.

It will be interesting to see how things play out in the coming days and weeks. Gordon is expected to have a lock on the number 2 running back position, but Jaylen Wright is going to get a chance with a new offensive coordinator to prove he should have the job.