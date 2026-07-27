Dolphins just took a low-risk flyer on a former fourth overall pick

The Miami Dolphins' lack of solid depth has been a talking point all offseason. With needs in the secondary, tight end, and the defensive edge position, it only made sense for them to add a veteran before the start of camp.

The Dolphins veterans will report on Tuesday, and a new face will be waiting to learn the ropes of the defense and compete for a roster spot. Former first-round pick Clelin Ferrell has officially joined the squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dolphins signed edge Clelin Ferrell and waived defensive lineman Kahlil Saunders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2026

Miami Dolphins add veteran pass-rusher Clelin Ferrell to shaky edge unit

The move was reported late Monday night. Ferrell was the 4th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Taken by the Raiders, he lasted four seasons, including two as a starter. In 2023, he joined the 49ers for one season and then Washington for another. Last year, he split his time between the Chargers and a second go-around with the 49ers.

Ferrell didn't quite live up to the pre-draft hype and expectations. He has only 21 sacks in seven seasons and 184 tackles, just one more than Jordyn Brooks had last season.

The Dolphins' edge room is thin, so adding a veteran makes sense. However, Ferrell is clinging to his NFL life. The Dolphins have him listed as a defensive end, the only player with that designation. Miami's "edge" players are full of question marks.

At the top of the list are Chop Robinson, David Ojabo, and Josh Uche. The Dolphins drafted Max Llwellyn and Trey Moore, but also added promising UDFA Mason Reiger.

The competition is going to be stout, but it may end up costing one veteran his job. Cameron Goode is one of the few remaining Chris Grier draft picks on the roster. Drafted in the 7th round of the 2022 draft, Goode was already on shaky ground entering the 2026 offseason. Adding Ferrell to the group almost certainly sends a warning.

The Dolphins need all the help they can get, but Ferrell is one of those players who carries more weight with his potential than his actual play on the field. For a team desperate for depth at the position, it feels like a stab in the dark.

Financials of his contract are not known yet, but more than likely it will be a one-year deal with a minimal amount of guaranteed dollars. For the most part, it's an addition that may not help the team much, but doesn't come with much downside.