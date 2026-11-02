3 winners (and 4 losers) from Dolphins' disappointing loss to the Patriots

The Miami Dolphins had their Week 8 game under control before they fell apart in the second half. New England was going to be a tough game to pull out a victory against, but Miami's second-half implosion left fans without answers.

The loss drops the Dolphins to 1-6, but you won't find many fans complaining at this point. Most fans are watching the draft positioning, given the deep hole they are in for a playoff chase.

In what looked like a tale of two Malik Willises, the Dolphins played well for the first 30 minutes, but in the final 30, Willis was far more erratic and inconsistent. It wasn't all him, and for that reason, he isn't on our list of winners and losers for this week.

Dumb mistakes drain momentum for the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 loss to the Patriots

Loser: Ollie Gordon II

Gordon was running strong, but everything changed in the third quarter when the Dolphins running back took a handoff for nearly 8 yards and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. The result put the Dolphins into a 3rd-and-20, which they couldn't overcome.

The Patriots would take the lead on the next drive and wouldn't give it back. The momentum had shifted considerably, and Gordon's penalty was a big reason why. Miami looked completely different after that play, while the Patriots turned up the heat and took advantage. Despite the fact that Gordon ran well, this kind of behavior sapped the good vibes the Dolphins were carrying with a lead.

Winner: Malik Washington

Washington is showing that he has what it takes to consistently play at this level. The WR who struggled through his first two seasons in the league has started strong in 2026. On Sunday, he was again a bright spot on the offense.

Washington is proving to be a reliable option for Willis. After eight games this year, Washington has more than 320 receiving yards. That already eclipses his full-season totals in 2024 and 2025. Against the Patriots, Washington was one of the two top-targeted players alongside Caleb Douglas.

Loser: Zane Gonzalez

Gonzalez made two important field goals, but one of them bounced off the upright and went through for three points. The problem? In the 4th quarter, the Dolphins were in position to cut the Patriots' lead to 8, but the kicker badly shanked the ball from inside the 50. It was the proverbial nail in the Dolphins' Week 8 coffin.

Winners: Josh Uche and Chop Robinson

Both edge rushers made a statement in Sunday's loss. Uche and Robinson both registered sacks; Robinson got two of them. Miami's much-maligned edge defense put pressure on Drake Maye the entire game, but he began finding success after the Patriots made halftime adjustments to stop the pressure.

Loser: Chris Johnson

Johnson didn't have a horrible day. He was flagged once and made a couple of good plays, but no one can understand what happened on a free run-would-be sack of Drake Maye. Johnson didn't wrap him up and bounced off his legs. Maye didn't even know he was there and completed the critical fourth down.

Loser: Aaron Brewer

Brewer is typically one of the most reliable players on the offensive line, if not the entire team. On Sunday, he was incredibly inconsistent, especially in the first half. His blocking left a lot to be desired in both pass protection and run blocking.

Brewer struggled to keep pressure off Willis most of the game. It was a disappointing outing, especially considering he gave up a sack as well.