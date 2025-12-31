4 bold 2026 offseason predictions for the Miami Dolphins as 2025 wraps up

The Miami Dolphins are currently in salary cap purgatory as the season turns from on-field games to off-field planning. From big moves to disappointing ones, Miami will keep many fans scratching their heads, all the while applauding something else entirely.

As the Dolphins move into that part of the year where watching tape is now an evaluation process, the bigger questions that need to be answered will take center stage.

Mike McDaniel, Champ Kelly, and, of course, Tua Tagovailoa will be the marquee storylines that no one can ignore, but the easy predictions for the first two are simple: both McDaniel and Kelly will be back for the 2026 season.

Miami Dolphins 2026 offseason could shock fans in good and bad ways

Who will change the front page headlines this offseason? It could be just about anyone, but we are going to give it a shot and see how well we can figure out what is ahead for the Dolphins now that the season is over.

The Dolphins will have a new kicker by March

Riley Patterson is just a substitute, but by the time March rolls around, the job will be his heading into next year. With nearly $4 million in cap savings, Jason Sanders' days in Miami are numbered. If we learned anything from Patterson this year, it's that the Dolphins don't need to overpay for a kicker.

Sanders had been doing well the last two seasons, but money is going to be the early talk heading into the offseason, and once Miami has to comply with the cap, tougher releases will be made. Patterson will get the nod over Sanders.

Bradley Chubb will not agree to a major contract restructure and be released

The Dolphins needed money in 2025, and Chubb stepped up and reduced his salary considerably. The Dolphins added incentives to the contract that could earn much of that money back, but it was risky for Miami's linebacker. Last year, he was coming off a knee injury; this year, he is coming off a full, productive season.

It may be too difficult to get rid of Chubb via a trade. His pre-June 1st cap hit is almost $24 million, while his savings are $7 million. The flip side of that is a $20 million savings against a $10 million hit if a release is designated a post-June 1st cut. If he doesn't agree to another restructure, he could be gone.

Dolphins will make a play for Maxx Crosby

After the Raiders decided to sit the star DE for the last two games of the season, Crosby walked out of the facility. That has led to speculation that the Raiders may be asked to trade him. If that happens, expect the Dolphins to show interest, especially if Bradley Chubb is released.

Miami needs edge help, as the only option they are likely to have is Chop Robinson. Crosby's contract isn't horrible and nothing that a restructure can't take care of. The Dolphins could turn a weakness into a strength, quickly. This will depend on Champ Kelly, who spent time with the Raiders before joining the Dolphins. If Kelly stays, the Dolphins may try to land him, but I would suspect they ultimately fail.

The Tua Tagovailoa drama will last all summer long

The Dolphins will see an additional $3 million added to Tagovailoa's 2027 contract number. It doesn't matter; they have little chance of trading him before that kicks in early March. The Dolphins will not, however, be labeled as keeping the quarterback.

If the Jalen Ramsey situation last offseason proved anything, the Dolphins are willing to wait. Miami will enter training camp with Tagovailoa on the roster, and some believe he can turn it around, but my gut says that trade talks will heat up the first time a starting quarterback goes down. That leads me to believe he will not be on the roster next September.