4 Dolphins players who failed to live up to their expectations in 2024

To say the 2024 season for the Miami Dolphins was one of disappointment would be an understatement. It was brutal to watch, and several players who were expected to take a step forward did not.

Miami hit on Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith in the offseason. They also hit on Jordyn Brooks and late-season waiver addition Tyrel Dodson. In the draft, no one was complaining about Chop Robinson or Malik Washington.

Unfortunately, those players were not enough to take the Dolphins to the next step and advance in the playoffs. Miami instead spent Week 18 watching the scoreboard as the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs. It wasn't a great season for many of the Dolphins players but some stood out a lot more than others.

Miami Dolphins players who failed expectations in 2024

1. David Long Jr. was so bad he couldn't make it through the season



Like the Dolphins, whose high-powered league-leading offense suddenly bellied up in 2024, Long led the Dolphins in tackles last year and was a leader on the defense.

Something didn't click with Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, and by midseason, Long was waived. It was surprising to see him take such a downward turn after having a great 2023.

2. Jordan Poyer managed to do the Bills more favors than the Dolphins



The Dolphins pursued Poyer in 2023, but he opted to stay with the Buffalo Bills. Miami got him this year but should have left him in Buffalo.

Poyer wasn't consistent, and his tackling was poor. What makes it worse is that he talked about the Dolphins being a weak-minded team, and the Bills knew how to beat them. He did nothing to change that, and when he did have a chance to make a big play, he made the wrong one, allowing the Bills to beat Miami as the clock ticked away.

Overall, his performance was what you would expect from an aging veteran whose time in the league is coming to a close. He had a solid NFL career, but he didn't have a good year.

3. Raheem Mostert finally looked like he is on the wrong side of 30



Mostert doesn't have to prove anything to anyone. His name is etched in the Dolphins history books but most everyone thought that he and De'Von Achane would be the best running back tandem in the league. Mostert tied for the most touchdowns in 2023, but by mid-season, he was serving as Achane's backup.

Achane took over the starting role in Week 1 of the 2024 season but Mostert couldn't get anything going to support the run game. It was a big fall from his previous season.

3. Odell Beckham Jr. was another Dolphins offseason mistake



Beckham missed the first four weeks of the season and when he finally did get back on the field, he simply wasn't useful. Beckham finished his Dolphins career with nine receptions for 55 yards.

Not all of it was his fault but he simply didn't fit into the system and was more disengaged throughout the year. Perhaps that was frustration from his usage but whatever the reason, Miami wasted more of Stephen Ross' money that could have gone toward keeping say, Andrew Van Ginkel.

