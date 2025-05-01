These 4 Dolphins need monster seasons or they’re gone in 2026

On the surface, the Miami Dolphins don't look like a team that will challenge for the AFC East title, they may not challenge for a Wild Card spot. If they fail to make the playoffs, they need to fold it in and start another rebuild.

Players like Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb will likely be gone after the 2025 season, regardless of how the team performs this season. Their contracts become more favorable to release, and Miami needs to start trimming salaries. Jalen Ramsey will likely be gone before this year starts if Chris Grier can find a trade partner.

There are other players on the team as well who need to show up this season or start thinking about a future somewhere else. The Dolphins and Grier, should he still be the GM, can't rely on players that are not doing their jobs.

Miami Dolphins that need to show up in 2025 or get out in 2026

Cam Smith - CB

Even before Grier named him publicly and said the team can no longer hold his hand, Cam Smith was on the hot seat. As the Dolphins' first pick (round 2) of the 2023 draft, Smith has yet to make even the smallest impact on the roster.

Forget his rookie year in Vic Fangio's doghouse, Smith wasn't able to impress Anthony Weaver last season. If he can't show up to play football in 2025, he should be released before the 2026 league year begins.

Julian Hill - TE

Julian Hill has had two seasons on the 53-man roster. Thus far, he has shown he isn't a reliable pass-catcher, and he isn't a consistent blocker. So what do the Dolphins coaches and Greir see in him? Is there still unrealized potential?

So far, there have been minor glimpses, but at some point, it has to click. The Dolphins are taking up a roster spot that might be better utilized on someone like Hayden Rucci, another promising TE who isn't getting the work in favor of Hill. Three years is more than enough to evaluate.

Austin Jackson - OL

It seems that every player the Dolphins call out as a leader ends up gone. Maybe that is why Grier didn't mention Tua Tagovailoa as being one. He did mention Austin Jackson and said the offensive linemen love him. That's all well and fine, but Jackson struggles to stay on the field.

In typical Dolphins fashion, Grier extended Jackson midway through the 2023 season, his only season where he was on the field far more than he was off it. He rewarded them by missing almost the entire 2024 season.

If Jackson can't stay healthy, it's time to replace him with someone who can. When he is on the field, he is better than average, but his availability is a problem.

Jaelan Phillips - OLB

This won't make many fans happy because Jaelan Phillips is the type of player everyone loves. His work ethic is phenomenal, and his play on the field continues to press toward an All-Pro season.

The problem? Like Jackson, he can't stay healthy. Phillips is playing on his fifth-year option in 2025, and the dumbest thing Grier can do is give him an extension at any point before the season completely ends, and honestly, even if Phillips stays healthy all year, there are plenty of reasons to not bring him back.

His health is a major problem, and it isn't a matter of if he will get hurt again; it's a matter of when. There is too much risk in re-signing Phillips unless it is a very team-friendly deal that Miami can get out of easily.

Bonus : Tua Tagovailoa - QB

Tagovailoa isn't going anywhere after the 2025 season, at least it's not likely but while it is potentially a possibility, 2026 might be more of a possibility.

One more injury-plagued season and Tagovailoa shouldn't be in the future plans of the Dolphins. In fact, we have to wonder if the Dolphins don't make the postseason and Tagovailoa stays healthy all year, will Grier and Mike McDaniel get fired? If they do, will a new head coach want Tagovailoa on the roster?

The best thing that could happen for the Dolphins (if Grier and McDaniel are gone) is for Tagovailoa to stay healthy all season. That would enrich his trade value should the next GM and HC want to move on. If he can't stay healthy, there are more than enough reasons to let him go or try to trade him. Either way, Tagovailoa is going to shoulder a lot of the Dolphins' 2025 success or failure.

More Dolphins News and Analysis