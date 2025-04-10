Future with Dolphins for Tyreek Hill is clear after latest incident

The future of Tyreek Hill is set for 2025. His latest off-field incident makes him nearly non-tradable, and the Miami Dolphins know this.



On Wednesday, a report revealed that Hill was involved in a domestic incident with his wife earlier this week. No charges were filed, but the noise was loud enough around the NFL that other teams are going to stay away.

Over the last several months, there has been speculation and even a few rumors that Hill was on the trade block. His Week 18 antics that included him telling the media he was done in Miami and, of course, him walking off the field, have led to more and more believing the Dolphins would find a partner and move him on draft day.

Any chance of a trade happening now is about over. Hill's reputation off the field has never been great, but this latest incident is too close to the draft for other teams to forget. Hill is a volcano waiting to erupt, and while some teams may want the talent, they don't want the baggage.

Tenure with Miami Dolphins for Tyreek Hill will soon be coming to an end, not soon enough for some

The Dolphins can't wiggle their way out of Hill this year. The salary cap bleed would be too costly, but after 2025, there is an out, and it would be shocking if the team didn't take it.

It's time for the Dolphins to move on from Hill, and while many would like to see it happen this year, the best chance still remains next season's trade deadline in November.

Teams don't want to invest in a problem, and that is what he has become. Diva-ego? Sure, no sweat, that comes with the position. But off-field acts of alleged violence are a different animal.

Miami general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel can't do much. They can't offload him, and while McDaniel said he would love to see his team vote Hill a captain again, this time he would have to step in because that would not be a good message to send to the rest of the locker room.

What's sad is the Dolphins gave Hill more money last year. Money that could have brought back an Andrew Van Ginkel to the defense. Money that could have gone anywhere else. Hill did a great job of rewarding them.

If nothing else, maybe this latest problem will give Hill a little more pause and stay off social media. Fans are pretty much over his constant trolling.

