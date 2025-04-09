Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill allegedly involved in domestic dispute with wife

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was allegedly involved in an altercation with his wife Keeta Hill (nee Vaccaro), according to Local 10 News. Police responded to an incident deemed an “assault in progress" around 2:00 p.m. at Hill and Vaccaro's high-rise condo in Sunny Isles Beach.

Vaccaro reportedly described the 31-year-old Hill as “very aggressive and impulsive,” adding that she feared for her daughter’s safety. Police spoke with both Hill, his wife, and his mother-in-law, Alesia Vaccaro. Vaccaro had been living with the couple since their granddaughter was born last November.

Keeta allegedly called the police after Hill threw a laptop on the ground, grabbed his daughter, and walked closer to their balcony following an argument. The police report says that Tyreek reportedly "becomes angry and throws objects around" whenever she voices her opinion during an argument. The two have been unsuccessfully attending couples therapy.

Hill, who had previously pled guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation in college and has had multiple interactions with police during his time in the professional ranks, has at least one child with his wife, the sister of former NFL player Kenny Vaccaro. Keeta states she is in the process of filing for divorce.

Keeta said that Hill "without malice" grabbed their daughter and began walking around the apartment when she accused him of not being involved enough with their child. Hill admitted to that, saying “I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want.”

Both Tyreek and Keeta stated that the argument never turned physical, though authorities did make note of a small bruise on Hill's upper chest. She told them it may have been unintentional after Hill took the baby from her, and the child appeared to be in fine health. Keeta did not provide a written statement to the police.

Hill left the condo at 2:40 p.m. and no arrests were made. This comes just one year after influencer Sophie Hall sued Hill, claiming that he fractured her right leg after being shoved during a football drill.