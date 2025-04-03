Mike McDaniel's opinion on Tyreek Hill being a captain is what's wrong with Dolphins

There are still questions regarding Tyreek Hill's future with the Miami Dolphins, and one of those questions is whether or not he will be a captain in 2025.

The last time fans saw Hill on the field, he walked off with a quarter left in a Dolphins season that ended with the Denver Broncos beating the Kansas City Chiefs. The media circus in the locker room included a temper tantrum, with Hill clearly stating he wanted out of Miami.

Hill has since backtracked, and his agent has done damage control, but that didn't stop Terron Armstead from calling him out for his actions as a captain. Many in the media, local and national, believe Hill should not be a team captain in 2025.

At the owner's meetings on Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about his thoughts on Hill being voted to the role by his teammates.

Mike McDaniel believes Tyreek Hill should remain a Dolphins captain

"I think that's a great question because I think our team in that scenario, I would be pumped if he was voted captain, because I think that Tyreek being accountable for who he is as a competitor and what he's learned from in his journey," said McDaniel.

It's hard to imagine McDaniel having anything but positives to say about anything as it relates to the players on the team. Sadly, McDaniel is one of the few coaches in NFL history who actually cares more about what the players think of him rather than him hurting their feelings.

Many former players have called the Dolphins soft, saying they don't practice hard and are not held accountable. McDaniel himself has said he must do a better job of, well, doing his job in that regard. He stated at the end-of-season press conference that fining players didn't work.

If McDaniel wants to change the impression he has given fans, he could start by pointing to a captain who acted like a child and didn't get his way. He should hold Hill accountable. McDaniel should have said, "Yes, I think the players need to take that into consideration."

