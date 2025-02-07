Terron Armstead calls out Tyreek Hill after pushing for Dolphins exit

Tyreek Hill let his emotions get the better of him after the Miami Dolphins' season-ending loss to the New York Jets in Week 18.

He walked off the field and told the press he was done in Miami. Now, Hill has to build some bridges.

With the Super Bowl now just days away, Terron Armstead is making what could be his final media rounds as an NFL player. On Thursday, he was asked about the situation involving his star wide receiver.

Armstead didn't mince his words. He said Hill regretted what he said immediately afterward, but while Armstead understands the emotional aspect of the game, he also knows that leaders need to channel that.

Terron Armstead gets honest about Tyreek Hill's comments about Dolphins future

"He wants to win. He really wants to win, so when he doesn't, it bothers him to the depths of his core," Armstead told talkSPORT. "I know the words that he said after our last game, I can't excuse him for it. As a captain and a leader, you can't do it."

"He has some mending to do with some relationships and just getting that energy back to where it needs to be. But his desire to win, his competitiveness, his explosiveness, his confidence, his history of winning is everything that's needed from one of your leaders," he added.

While Armstead noted that it "just can't happen," he said Hill was "regretful" for his comments.

The question is whether Hill can regain the Dolphins' trust or if he will get traded.

No one is saying definitively that Hill will be back with the Dolphins. General manager Chris Grier left that door open, while Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, would not give a clear answer on his future. This didn't come days after Hill's comments but more than a week.

Missing the playoffs was hard for the Dolphins this year. After the adversity they had battled back from, coming within one game of the postseason was gut-wrenching, but the bigger story is not the 2-6 start or the nearly 6-2 turnaround. It was the way the Dolphins lost the games. It was how they played all season long.

The Dolphins didn't beat good teams, and they lost to some bad ones.

Hill's actions have put a lot of pressure on the Dolphins to change the current culture once again. Mike McDaniel isn't a discipline-style coach, leaving the players to police themselves, but that didn't work. Hill's problem with losing is something that he needs to take accountability for as well.

If the Dolphins are going to succeed in 2025, they all need to become better leaders on and off the field.

