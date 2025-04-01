Ian Rapoport provides a clear update on possible Tyreek Hill trade

Social media was a can of open worms earlier in the week when it was mentioned that Tyreek Hill could be a draft-day trade.

There was nothing concrete, and it was only speculation made after someone asked who might be a surprise trade. That led to Hill giving a peace sign emoji and a big smiley face. Hill has a habit of stirring up whatever he can on social media platforms and, of course, his antics caught the attention of a lot of fans.

On Monday, Mike McDaniel had to answer questions about Hill's posts, and the speculation has even reached an NFL insider. On the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport eased some doubt about Hill's Dolphins future.

Rapoport said he doesn't believe the Dolphins will trade Hill and hasn't heard anything to suggest otherwise.

"I have not heard that Tyreek Hill is gonna be traded..



I don't see the Dolphins moving him" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/K409DE0iPz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 31, 2025

Ian Rapoport shoots down any idea of a Tyreek Hill trade

The problem is Rapoport simply doesn't know what the Dolphins are planning to do. McDaniel was asked about Hill's future with the Dolphins and couldn't 100 percent say specifically that he would not be traded.

It is becoming the proverbial broken record in Miami, each week bringing yet another form of speculation. We have maintained and will continue to do so that Hill will not be moved until the trade deadline, should the Dolphins not be winning. It makes absolutely no sense to trade him prior to that. Without Hill on the roster, the Dolphins' offense isn't going to be as efficient.

Miami is built for Hill, and McDaniel would have to rebuild his offensive game plan without his All-Pro wide receiver. That's how important he is to the Dolphins' offense. They have invested too much time and money in the Tua Tagovailoa-to-Tyreek Hill system and can't afford to let him go now.

