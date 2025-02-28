Dolphins insider gets brutally honest about possible Tyreek Hill trade

Tyreek Hill has been chasing his words since he walked off the field in Week 18. He has made public and (presumably) private apologies, but there are still questions about his future.

The Dolphins have yet to close the door on a Hill trade, but they must find a willing partner for it to happen.

One prominent writer in South Florida believes Hill should be on the next bus out of town. Dave Hyde, the longtime Sun Sentinel journalist, knows a thing or two about diva receivers and how the Dolphins operate.

Hyde recently said that general manager Chris Grier should be working the channels at the NFL Combine to find a trade partner for Hill. As he said, the Dolphins could trade him this fall or cut him next fall.

"What matters now is general manager Chris Grier should be doing the subtle work of finding a market for Hill at the NFL combine," writes Hyde.

Hill is a game-changing player, elite at his position, and only one season removed from being voted the No. 1 player in the NFL's Top 100 list. It's amazing what one season can do to someone's worth, and honestly, it is hard to disagree with Hyde on this subject.

The Dolphins are not in a great place to make a move. Cutting Hill, regardless of whether it is pre- or post-June 1, does nothing for the Dolphins' salary cap this year. Trading him before the new league year does nothing, either. The best-case scenario is a post-June 1 trade that could clear as much as $13 million and end a three-year run with a player who seemed far more interested in personal goals than winning right up until they weren't winning.

Chris Grier will be asked about Tyreek Hill's availability, but don't expect a trade

The Dolphins general manager will get plenty of inquiries into Hill's availability, but fans who wish him off the roster shouldn't get too excited for a couple of reasons. The compensation for Hill won't be much, and the Dolphins should jump if someone offers as much as a second-round pick for him. His value is nowhere near the same as when Miami shelled out premium draft picks.

The other reason is the Dolphins' mentality. Miami still believes Hill is vital to the offense's success, and in some ways, it is. However, Mike McDaniel has struggled with play-calling when good defensive strategy takes Hill out of the game. In 2023, Miami had the league's best offense and Hill was inching closer to the 2,000-yard mark, but the offense fell apart once defenses found a way to stop him.

Miami relies on Hill. McDaniel must figure out how to beat teams that prioritize eliminating Hill's production. However, as long as Hill is on the field, McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa will force the ball in his direction.

Hyde is tired of the Dolphins playing the "rinse and repeat" game they have for so many years, and he is correct in believing the team should have conversations about a trade. It would be the smartest option, but I still maintain the Dolphins won't move him until the NFL trade deadline approaches.

