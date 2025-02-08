Tyreek Hill finally makes the statement Dolphins fans have been waiting for

Before now, Tyreek Hill had not apologized for his end-of-season comments. The Miami Dolphins' star wide receiver was clearly frustrated with the team's performance while watching his former teammates earn a third straight Super Bowl berth.

There is no doubt that Hill is passionate about winning. His frustration at the Dolphins' season-ending loss led to him publicly questioning his future with the team. It was the first time he had failed to make the playoffs in his NFL career.

Ahead of Super Bowl 59, Hill appeared on the Up & Adams show. Along with revealing he wants to stay in Miami, Hill got honest about his conversation with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Host Kay Adams asked whether he will talk to Tagovailoa about the situation.

"Tua, he is my guy. He will always be my guy. No matter what. I'm sure he understands my frustration. We all want to win. Tua is another competitor," said Hill. "He's a winner. He's consistent. I'm looking forward to us continuing to build our relationship even more."

"This is my public apology to you, Tua. I love you, bro."

Adams then asked if he was going to apologize to his teammates.

"Yeah, but they already know that, though. They know I'm not that kind of player," Hill said.

Tyreek Hill publicly apologizes to his Dolphins teammates for end-of-season comments

This comes after Terron Armstead publicly said that Hill needs to do better and has some fences to mend after his outburst.

Speaking with Adams, Hill said that after his antics following the Dolphins' elimination, his mother Virginia called him and told him, "Baby boy, we don't handle our situations like that."

Hill made it clear that he wasn't happy when reflecting on the incident, but his Dolphins future may not be in his control.

Ultimately, Hill may not have a choice in the matter. The Dolphins have his rights, and they can trade him or make him play while fining him if he doesn't. What they need to avoid is giving him more money, and if that is what Hill ultimately asks for, the Dolphins just need to move on.

