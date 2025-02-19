Jevon Holland and Tyreek Hill update doesn't bode well for their Dolphins future

The future of Jevon Holland and the Miami Dolphins remains a question mark but there is new information that may shed light on his future with the team. Tyreek Hill's as well.

In the ever-evolving offseason that is the Dolphins, nothing is ever just easy. With Chris Grier looking to make changes to several positions where Holland and Hill fit into the picture, it is something that won't be known immediately, but Holland's future will be known before Hill's is.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network has new information that might shed some light on both of the Dolphins' superstars.

According to Wolfe, Holland is not expected to be franchise tagged by the Dolphins. That isn't surprising, given the amount of money it would take to keep him on the tag and the fact they likely anticipate losing him to the open market.

Dolphins not expected to put the franchise tag on safety Jevón Holland putting him on track to test free agency as top player at his position, barring any surprises.



For @nflnetwork The Insiders nuggets on Holland, Terron Armstead, Tyreek Hill & interesting #Dolphins offseason:

The future for Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins remains in question per new report.

Holland has said he is looking forward to the next chapter in his career, whether it is in Miami or not. While he didn't say money was driving it, his mention of working toward this day for his family is clearly an indication that it is a big part of it.

Wolfe spoke about Hill, and as we have seen through the media rounds during Super Bowl week, Wolfe is correct about Hill's attempts to apologize for his week 18 actions, but he also points out that while Hill has made it clear he wants to return, the Dolphins are not making it clear they want him back.

Wolfe said the Dolphins have talked with Hill about keeping him but then said "No one I have talked with anyone on the team that said they were 100% certain they will not trade him."

That leaves the door open, at least as far as what is apparently being discussed around the Dolphins. If Wolfe is correct, there is a possibility that Hill could be moved. It would make sense if the Dolphins got an offer they liked, but would another team jump in at this point and make Miami an offer they feel would benefit them?

As for Terron Armstead, the Dolphins will need to wait out his decision which Wolfe said is expected later this month. Armstead played well last year when he was healthy but that has been an issue for him.

