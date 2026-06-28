4 Dolphins players fans need to see more out of in 2026

We're months away from the new NFL season kicking off, but it can safely be stated that the Miami Dolphins will be in full evaluation mode from Week 1 onward. They're sussing out who can be a part of the team's future core, and who will be shown the door after the 2026 campaign.

While stars like center Aaron Brewer and tailback De'Von Achane signed contract extensions this offseason, the rest of the roster, outside of the 13-member draft class, will be under the microscope.

Dolphins fans will want a non-eyesore of a team to behold for 17 games, too. These four players spring to mind as potentially huge difference-makers who Miami supporters should be keen to see make major strides this year.

These Miami Dolphins players have a lot to prove to the fanbase in 2026

Malik Washington is historically inefficient as a wide receiver

For those who contend that Tavon Austin was ahead of his time and would cook in today's NFL, show them Malik Washington's tape through his first two NFL seasons. He's essentially a poor man's Tavon Austin.

If it seems random to bring up Austin, well, here are the reasons: Similar statures and skill sets between the two players, and similar mind-boggling lack of productivity.

Austin holds the NFL record among wide receivers for fewest yards per reception (9.18) on a minimum of 200 catches. With 72 receptions in the books, Washington (7.5) is tracking to dwarf Austin's lowly mark.

Suffice it to say, it's time for Washington to get busy making big plays, or get busy packing his bags. How low is the bar to where rookie Kevin Coleman Jr. won't beat Washington out for the starting slot receiver gig?

Jaylen Wright has no excuse not to seize Dolphins' RB2 job

Honestly, what is Jaylen Wright's deal? He averaged 7.4 yards per carry in his final season for the Tennessee Volunteers, and ran for 86 yards in his fourth career NFL game.

Wright has struggled to stay consistent and split an even 70 carries with rookie sixth-rounder Ollie Gordon II last year. Gordon is a thicker back who's nowhere near as explosive as Wright. Not a great fit for an outside-zone running scheme if you ask me. Hence, Gordon's 2.8 yards per carry.

At least in a recent radio appearance for his college town, Wright seems confident he's up to the task for Miami's RB2 spot, if a little unrealistic about his ceiling.

"I know my potential & talent. I know I have a chance to be a top back in this league. My goal is to contribute at a high level, be depended on, relied on, & make the most of every opportunity."

Jaylen Wright spoke with @VinceSports competiting in the NFL.https://t.co/ZI3DWgODM3 pic.twitter.com/3K5aQpzNhb — 99.1 THE Sports Animal (@SportsAnimal991) June 18, 2026

So, given Wright's superior long speed and home run hitting ability, combined with the fact that Miami's o-line should be improved and will still run a zone blocking offense, he should easily clear Gordon for more touches in 2026. Right?

We may only be in the first year of this rebuild, yet Wright is a prime example of how the urgency is more heightened than fans may realize. He's entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract. If he can't produce as Achane's primary backup, Wright could easily be sent packing by this new front office.

It's not just that Wright should beat out Gordon. It's that he should be a legit difference-maker whose fresh legs can be a weapon and an effective, bulkier counterpunch to give Achane some rest.

Kenneth Grant's Year 2 leap would transform Dolphins' defense

Drafting an interior d-lineman and an interior o-lineman with consecutive first-round picks, with two different GMs at the helm, was a bold strategy indeed for the Dolphins. I say that with some facetiousness, but it's fully factual.

That's right. Left guard Kadyn Proctor was new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan's very first draft selection. The year prior, Miami selected Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant at No. 13 overall.

Grant had an uneven rookie campaign to put it kindly. "Not impactful" is another way to describe it.

Many NFL players make a huge jump in their second season. Knowing what it takes to play at the highest level can be a steep learning curve. Grant was a prime example of that. I don't often like to oversimplify and default to PFF grades. That said, Grant was the 102nd-ranked player at his general position out of 127 qualifiers.

If he can just make it to functional starter status, the 335-pound 22-year-old would make life for those around him in the trenches far easier. Chop Robinson could more easily realize his immense potential. Veteran Zach Sieler wouldn't have to carry so much water. It'd just be a huge help. Fans should be all over Grant's case in the event that he doesn't live up to the hype.

Dante Trader Jr. is the hopeful sleeper stud in a suspect safety room

I'm a big fan/believer in rookie fifth-round pick Michael Taaffe. In lieu of anyone else stepping up, the University of Texas All-American could easily step into the starting lineup right away.

Taaffe would be better off on just about any other secondary in the league. Then again, Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley specializes in coaching the defensive backfield. Combining his knowledge with Taaffe's high football IQ and immense big-game college experience could work a treat, as they say.

But that whole scenario is a bit pie-in-the-sky-ish. Dante Trader Jr. is the roster incumbent who can really make a difference and set the tone for the entire safety room.

Trader was darn good in 2024 when he wrapped up his college career at Maryland, recording just a 4.8% missed tackle rate, an 83.0 PFF run defense grade, and a 21.7% forced incompletion rate in coverage. As an NFL rookie, Trader played 201 snaps at deep safety, 129 in the box, and 84 in the slot.

Since the Dolphins at least have a competition on their hands at free safety with Taaffe and Lonnie Johnson Jr., that should free up Trader to play in the box more, where he's better suited. His 80.2 PFF run defense grade from 2025 was 14th-best among 91 qualifying safeties.

Here's the thing: Should Trader fail to build on a rather promising start, the safety position could be a full-blown disaster.

Fans ought to be dialed in on Trader. His progress, or lack thereof, could make or break this Dolphins secondary.