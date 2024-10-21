4 players the Miami Dolphins should trade before the NFL deadline
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will probably not be buyers at the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 5. With many players moving around the league, the Dolphins might be better off selling what they can on their roster before it's too late.
It's hard to look at the Dolphins and see where the value might be. Miami has its best talent tied up with big contracts, and while it has the potential to move some of those deals, the question is whether the front office would really consider it if a team made an interesting offer.
If the Dolphins do become buyers before the deadline, it will be important to keep an eye on what Chris Grier is giving up. If he starts trading high draft picks, he is worried about his job. If Miami is a seller at the deadline, these players could be names mentioned:
4. Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill is going to play the good teammate role, but there is no question that his frustration this season is eating him alive. Against the Colts, Hill caught one pass on two targets and ran an end around Jet-Sweep that went nowhere. His usage in the offense has been hindered in part due to the play of the quarterback, the play-calling from Mike McDaniel, and the opposing defenses figuring out how to shut him down.
Because the Dolphins didn't actually extend Hill when they gave him more money this past offseason, Hill's deal is tradable. If the Dolphins want to move him, they would likely get plenty of offers that include at least one first-round pick. Grier had the ego to make the trade to get him; will he have the humility to get rid of him?
3. Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland broke his hand against the Titans, but he could end up returning to the field as early as Week 8. He was limited heading into the Colts game and if he was questionable this week, another week could be enough time to get him back on the field.
If Holland was 100 percent healthy, I think the Dolphins would absolutely move him, but his injury will bring down his compensation and that could keep Grier from making a move. Grier has a lot of problems on the roster and there is little chance the Dolphins would get a third-round comp pick in 2026 should Holland leave in free agency.
Miami has not had known conversations with Holland's agent and that may be an indication that his future in Miami is still up in the air.
2. Raheem Mostert
If the Miami Dolphins start talking about making a trade, Mostert makes a lot of sense for a running back-needy team. Mostert still has some life left in his NFL career, has an easily absorbable contract, and could start for just about any other team.
With the play and emergence of Jaylen Wright, Mostert could be an expendable option for Grier. Conversely, he could try and dangle Jeff Wilson Jr. on the market as well. If either player is moved, it would not sit well with McDaniel, who has been close with both runners from his 49ers days.
1. Calais Campbell
Calais Campbell wants to win a Super Bowl and after six games with the Dolphins, he probably realizes that it won't be with Miami. Campbell is playing at an All-Pro level and looks more like a third-year veteran instead of a 17-year over-the-hill vet.
Campbell has been nothing but spectacular this year, but how much can he actually take watching the performance of the team on the field? Unless he is hoping to just skate through the season, he may want out at some point.