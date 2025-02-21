4 underrated players the Dolphins need to hang onto this offseason

There is a lot of anticipation surrounding what the Miami Dolphins will do this offseason to create and build a competitive roster after a down season in 2024.

Miami has to be frugal with money, fill holes, draft well, and identify the best players in free agency who can step in and contribute. With 24 impending free agents and three new holes created by the releases of Kendall Fuller, Raheem Mostert, and Durham Smythe, Miami has their work cut out for them.

The key will be retention to fill in the roster and there are several players that could play a big role in 2025 that Miami needs to hang onto.

Da'Shawn Hand plays a lot better than anyone gives him credit for

Hand isn't some bruising, unstoppable force on the defensive line but when he is in for a series or play, you typically hear his name. Outside of Miami, it would be surprising if anyone knew who he was. The soon-to-be free agent will be in discussion for a few teams but the Dolphins would be smart to lock him up for another year prior to the start of free agency. Hand is a good rotational player who gives everything when he is on the field.

Kendall Lamm's injuries could keep him in Miami for the 2025 season

There was a time when Lamm's performance should have secured his exit from the Dolphins but he was banged up last season and now, he won't garner a lot of attention when FA opens in March. Lamm is a good football lineman when healthy. He can play guard and tackle, giving Miami versatility. Lamm is not going to knock anyone's socks off as a starter, but if he is needed for a game or two, he will be perfectly fine. He started 7 games last year but was healthy for 15. He is a solid backup option that gives continuity to the line.

Quinton Bell was a big let down in 2024 but could be the steal Miami needs in 2025

Bell had a great preseason and many believed he was going to shine in 2024. That didn't happen, and Bell was mostly an afterthought once the season began. That bodes well for the Dolphins who won't face a lot of competition to retain him. Another one-year deal makes sense for the young defensive end looking for a breakthrough opportunity. Another year on the roster could provide that.

Kion Smith would give the Dolphins solid depth on the offensive line

Smith is still developing as a lineman, and he should have been playing more. With Austin Jackson's health becoming a problem, the Dolphins need depth behind him. Smith has one year of NFL experience, and while he played in 9 games last season, he started none of them. He shouldn't be relied upon this year to start, but there is potential for a lot more development. Smith is not going to be a sought-after free agent, and he should return to Miami for another year of work.

