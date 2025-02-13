5 former Dolphins players who could return to Miami in free agency

Sometimes players will leave a team after not panning out or regressing then see a resurgence with another team. The Miami Dolphins know this all too well.

There are also times when a player will leave and then come back again. While that too doesn't happen often, the familiar surroundings, maybe a local home, or the team's familiarity with a players work ethic could spark a second go-around.

This upcoming free agency period doesn't offer any top of the line talent that left the Dolphins and suddenly found their footing but it does offer some former players a potential opportunity to return to the Dolphins.

Jerome Baker left the Dolphins in 2024 and may not want to come back

Baker was waived prior to the start of free agency to clear cap space. He landed a free-agent deal with the Seahawks and then was traded to the Titans. He has a ho-hum 2024, but would he want to come back to Miami and provide depth to the linebacker unit? It's not likely, but Baker was well-liked in Miami, and he gave his all when he was on the field. It wouldn't be a horrible move to fill some gaps in the unit.

Elandon Roberts could provide LB depth for the Dolphins

After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Patriots, Roberts joined the Dolphins in 2020, where he played three seasons. He started 43 of 47 games, and while he wasn't great, his biggest issue was consistency. At this stage in his caree,r he would provide good depth to a unit that needs it. He has started 29 of 33 games for the Steelers over the last two seasons, posting 3.5 sacks and 147 tackles.

Dolphins fans would do the happy dance if Miami re-signs Mack Hollins

No other player on this list would garner the attention of a return to the Dolphins more than Hollins. Fans who loved in Miami still compliment him despite playing for the Bills. That is a rare thing, but Hollins is a rare receiver. On the field, he is a good third wideout with good hands and decent route running, but his personality is polarizing, and people gravitate to him. The best part is he would actually be a perfect addition to Mike McDaniel's system.

Lester Cotton would add depth to the Dolphins' offensive line

The Dolphins need starters to play inside at guard, and they also need to add players who can provide depth at both positions. To say the least, Miami's weakest position is the guard spot.

Cotton started the 2024 season with the Dolphins and was then released. He joined the Patriots and played in three games but didn't start a single one. After seven NFL seasons, everyone knows what Cotton can and can't do. His best value to any team at this point is taking snaps when a starter gets injured.

Noah Igbinoghene would have a huge tale to tell if he returned to the Dolphins

Miami gave their former first-round pick three years to get it together and he couldn't turn it around. The biggest play of his Dolphins career came on a Sunday night against the Steelers when Miami was honoring the 1972 50th Anniversary. His game-clinching interception by far exceeded the rest of his career.

After swapping Igbinoghene for a Cowboy's draft bust, the CB left Dallas for the Commanders where all of the sudden, he found out what it takes to play in the NFL. Noah started 10 of 17 games last year for the Commanders and both of their playoff games as well. He totaled seven passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and 55 tackles.

I'm not sure Dolphins fans could embrace this move, however.

