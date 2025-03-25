4 ways the Dolphins can fumble the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft

NFL fans are gearing up for the annual "Draft Day" rewatch with Kevin Costner, but it is safe to assume the Miami Dolphins are not going to be making big moves in round one of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Miami will draft in the 13th position of the draft. It would be absolutely shocking if they traded up because they are actually in a great position to fill a position of need with a quality prospect. Miami can go in a lot of different directions and make an impact on the roster, but that doesn't mean they can't totally mess it all up.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier needs this draft. His roster is marginally better on paper than last season, but no one is looking at the construction as being enough to go deep in the playoffs.



With the remaining holes, it is imperative that Grier lands talent to fill those needs or, at the absolutely worst, draft a player that can be a day-one impact contributor. Not everyone is convinced that he can do exactly that.

How the Miami Dolphins can mess up the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft

1. Dolphins must avoid reaching for players with potential

There are two types of players in round one: those who have the talent to make the jump to the NFL and those who might have the talent after developing more. Christian Wilkins was a player who was ready for the jump, and Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene were players who needed development. Jackson did well, but Igbinoghene did not.

Dolphins fans remember Charles Harris far more than they want to, but this is the type of draft pick that will set the Dolphins back. Grier has to be smart and identify players that fit the team's system and will be expected to start immediately, not grow into a role.

Last year, Chop Robinson had a very good year, but he was never expected to be the day-one starter. Injuries, however, changed that process. That is not something Grier can bank on this year.

2. Players with significant injury histories should be a concern

Players will drop for a lot of different reasons in the draft, and injuries are one of those reasons. Grier has no problems taking on rehabilitation cases, but they tend to come with the cost of availability.

If a player with an injury concern drops to pick No. 13, Grier needs to have the fortitude to let him fall to pick No. 14 and draft a guy that might be a safer selection.

3. Chris Grier can't assume that subsequent rounds will fill out his roster

It's easy to do, but it is also something Grier needs to resist. For example, if he feels the offensive line is the top priority, he needs to take an offensive lineman early, and he has to avoid looking at the board and saying, "Meh, I can get another one in round two."

What happens when a top player isn't available in round two? It gets pushed to round three, and so on. Eventually, Grier is spending draft capital to move back up to take a player for fear of the position drying up. If a position or player is a priority, he can't assume he can fill it with someone else later; just make the move and get the guy you want.

4. Dolphins have to avoid trading away future draft reserves

Grier has operated free agency as though his job is completely safe beyond the 2025 season, and he needs to do the same when the draft starts.

There is a lot of talent in this year's class, but Grier can't look at his 10 selections and then use picks from the 2026 draft to move up for talent. That's a desperate move, and it will hinder the Dolphins' future with or without Grier running the show.

The smart move is to move down and acquire more selections if it is possible, especially if several players he likes are still on the board when he is making his pick.

Dropping down and grabbing a top prospect and adding a third-round selection helps build the roster, but using capital from future drafts to get players is a quick way of losing his job if it doesn't work out.

Miami is taking risks by not signing players in free agency to fill roster holes, and they are banking on the draft providing them solutions. The problem is that the draft history of Grier dictates something else.

Last year, he got work out of Robinson and Malik Washington but let Mohamed Kamara and Patrick Paul ride the bench much of the season. He needs to find starters, and anything short of that will not help the team, especially in the first round.

