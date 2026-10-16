5 big surprises to take away from the first five weeks of the Dolphins season

The Miami Dolphins are on their bye week, which makes it a great opportunity to look back on the season so far. Despite being winless, the Dolphins have made some positive progress.

No Dolphins fan truly believed this season would be anything more than what it is right now. Most believed they had a chance to beat the Raiders, but Las Vegas has proven to be a much better team than many expected.

Miami's schedule isn't going to get much better coming out of the bye either. They will face the Jets in Week 7. They may be their only chance at victory until the two teams square off again in South Florida five weeks later. Still, there is reason for optimism for Miami. The Dolphins are not playing a short game here; this build is for the future.

Miami Dolphins rookie class continues to impress fans and media alike

Kadyn Proctor over Rueben Bain Jr.

Everyone remembers draft night last April. The top safety, Caleb Downs, was still on the board, but so was Rueben Bain Jr. When Miami traded back with Dallas, everyone expected Bain to be their pick. Instead, they chose the mammoth offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.

Proctor was labeled as being lazy at times. He wasn't considered a premium prospect despite his size, and his name wasn't Bain. After five weeks of football, Proctor is one of the highest-rated rookies in the league, while Bain has managed no sacks and only three tackles.

The combination of Patrick Paul and Proctor has formed a solid duo on the left side of the Dolphins' line. More importantly, the Dolphins' decision to draft the OG over the edge rusher is proving to be the better outcome.

Malik Willis expectations were too high

Willis has a big arm and can throw on the run, but he has yet to show consistent accuracy no matter where or how he throws the ball. He is at his best when he runs with the ball, but he isn't a running back; he is a passer. While he succeeds at times with his legs, he is getting paid to complete passes.

The first five weeks of the season have brought a lot of attention to his weaknesses. Decision-making is a problem, vision of the field is a problem, and so is the timing of his release. Willis is throwing to open receivers, but there is a delay in processing the open receiver and releasing the football to the pass catcher, and that delay is a problem.

The good news is that Willis is still learning the ropes as well. Prior to joining the Dolphins, he had just six starts in five NFL seasons. When he plays the Jets in Week 7, he will have matched that total in one season with Miami. Like the rest of the team, Willis is developing too.

The CB unit is better than expected

Far from perfect, the cornerbacks have played much better than anyone would have thought, looking at the roster in training camp. JuJu Brents is playing well, and Chris Johnson is quietly having a good season as a rookie. They could be better, and there is a lot of growth in front of them, but this was supposed to be a historically bad unit.

It is clear that Miami will need to address the position next offseason, but right now, Jeff Hafley has them playing at a good level that continues to get better each week. Johnson's versatility continues to allow Hafley to move him around the field.

Could they be better? Absolutely, and they will get better as the season progresses. What the unit can do is succumb to injuries; depth is a problem. That being said, by the time they return to the field, Storm Duck should be ready to join them. That will help some of those depth problems.

Ollie Gordon II is everything fans hoped he would be

The season was over when De'Von Achane went down four plays into Week 3. Or so we thought. Ollie Gordon II doesn't have the same breakaway speed that Achane has, but his power is making up for it. Gordon has been fantastic since taking over, and it is clear his value to the team as the number one RB is unquestioned for the rest of 2026.

With Jaylen Wright being unable to stay healthy, Gordon is getting that front-and-center attention that fans saw at Oklahoma State. Gordon is not Achane, but he has taken control of the running game and has impressed with his attacking physicality and vision.

The Dolphins have a lot of things to work on offensively, but it has become clear that the running game behind Gordon is not as much of a problem as we thought it would be three games ago.

Jacob Rodriguez is going to get better

The Dolphins' second-round pick has already exceeded expectations, but put this into perspective: he isn't nearly as good now as he will be later. The Texas Tech Red Raider leads the entire NFL in tackles heading into Week 6. He has a league-leading 18-tackle game.

Is he flawless? No. He has to be better in pass coverage, but he will get better the more he acclimates and develops at this next level. That's what is scary about him. He is already very good; if he can correct some of his flaws and get better in coverage and blitzing, Rodriguez could be one of the best linebackers in Dolphins history, but we are only five weeks into the season. The trending direction is good for now, but the future is still uncertain overall.