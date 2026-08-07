5 Dolphins dominating training camp and 3 who are fading quickly

Miami Dolphins training camp has entered its second week. They are now 8 days away from their first preseason work.

Camp is important, especially for a young team trying to find its footing, learning a new system, and adjusting to new leadership. Throughout camp, players will shine, some will fade, and the best players of camp don't often translate to regular-season success.

This year, it seems different. There is a broader focus on development than early expectations. At the very core of what we are seeing is a team-first process that the players have bought into. That being said, it's getting easy to see which players are grabbing hold of the process quickly and those who are not. With roster positions on the line, everything is critical.

Miami Dolphins training camp is starting to see separation as the roster begins to form

Dominating - Chop Robinson (Edge Rusher)

Robinson has his best camp since becoming a member of the Dolphins. He has consistently won in every phase of practice. More importantly, Robinson is emerging as a leader on defense.



The younger edge rushers and even the veterans who joined the team this offseason are watching his reps and talking with him on the sidelines. The DE added weight this offseason, and he said it has made a huge difference in his game.

Dominating - Jacob Rodriguez (LB)

How can a rookie dominate in his first camp? For Rodriguez, it's about making plays. Through the first eight practices, the second-round pick continues to show a propensity to punch the ball out.



He is taking first-team reps alongside Jordyn Brooks, and the two are forming an early bond that will translate to success in the season.

Dominating - Chris Johnson (CB)

Another rookie makes our list. Johnson has looked every bit as good as the Dolphins expected him to be. He is showing that he can control the boundary. His consistency in making plays, even creating turnovers, is already turning heads.

Dominating - Caleb Douglas and Malik Washington (WRs)

We didn't want to throw another rookie in the mix, but Douglas may be having the best eye-opening practices so far. Let's be honest, the expectations for Douglas were quite low. Jon-Eric Sullivan is looking more like a genius every day.



Douglas is making strides daily. Washington is another pleasant surprise. He is outperforming veterans TuTu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert. Atwell has had a couple of nice moments, but Washington is making a strong case to start wide when the season begins.

Fading Fast - Jalen Tolbert (WR)

Tolbert hasn't been mentioned a lot during camp. While Atwell started out slow, Tolbert has been almost invisible. The same can be said for most of the other receivers. It's hard to say if Tolbert is going to make the roster or not.



Miami will carry at most six receivers, but they could just as easily run with five to start. With Washington and Douglas showing first -team progress, there are only three spots potentially left.

Fading Fast - Quinn Ewers (QB)

Ewers was supposed to push Malik Willis. He wasn't going to win the starting job, but he should be looking a lot better than he has so far. Ewers has thrown at least one interception in every practice so far.



He hasn't got into a rhythm, is missing targets that he typically doesn't, and has been all over the place. He is a far cry from what he was during OTAs and doesn't look as promising as he did last year. His roster spot is secured given the inexperience of the other two, but so far he is disappointing.

Fading Fast - Charlie Heck (OT)

With Austin Jackson injured again, Heck has taken his place on the right side of the offensive line. It hasn't been pretty. Heck has struggled against the Dolphins' edge rushers, and while he hasn't been absolutely horrible, he hasn't been great either.



It's concerning that if Jackson misses time this year, Heck is the guy they will turn to. They need more competition. On the upside, Heck is getting the first-team reps he needs; hopefully things will start to click for him.