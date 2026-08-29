5 Dolphins offensive players who demanded attention against the Falcons

Every year's preseason finale gives way to arguably the most somber day of the football calendar: cutdown day. Over the next few days, some 1,200-odd football players will see their dream come to an end, at least for the time being. It's not exactly a happy time for many of those involved, but the NFL is show business, and the show must go on.

In the Dolphins' preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Jeff Hafley and crew opted to rest the starters for the second straight week. This meant an extended look for the guys still duking it out for reserve spots all across the roster. As with any contest, there were standouts, and there were disappointments.

According to Pro Football Focus, the following five offensive players were the only ones to finish with grades above 70 for the game. In PFF terminology, any grade between 70.0–79.9 qualifies as above average. It remains to be seen if it was enough to earn a spot on the final roster, but these players can rest easy knowing they finished on a high note.

5 offensive standouts might've made a case for the active roster (or practice squad) with impressive finales

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. - 81.4 Offensive Grade

If any of the receivers needed a standout performance, Marshall Jr. would be near the top of the list. He had been largely invisible over 21 offensive snaps in the first two weeks of the preseason, notching just one reception for nine yards. Against the Falcons, though, he was on his Ps and Qs.

Marshall Jr. likely had the highlight of the night when he soared over a Falcons defensive back to invoke memories of the great Randy Moss for a 33-yard gain. He also hauled in a 16-yard pass that went for another first down. Perhaps more importantly, he was a menace as a run blocker, with PFF giving him an elite 86.4 grade for his work in that department.

He still faces an uphill battle to make the active roster, but if his performance was enough to earn him a spot on the practice squad, he can work his way onto the field as the season goes on.

Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert - 74.7 Offensive Grade

Tolbert came to Miami with the expectation that he'd be one of the team's starters when the season rolled around. As training camp wore on, he seemingly found himself sliding down the depth chart. The fact that he played 24 snaps in the finale when the rest of the first-teamers got the night off should speak volumes about where he stands.

He responded with his best performance to date, hauling in three passes for 27 yards, including a 19-yarder early in the game. Tolbert finished his preseason action with four catches for 54 yards. He still appears a safe bet to make the 53-man roster, though he remains at risk if the Dolphins find a receiver of intrigue on the waiver wire.

Wide receiver A.J. Henning - 74.4 Offensive Grade

A.J. Henning has perhaps been the most frustratingly underutilized player this preseason. It feels as though each time he's targeted, something good happens. Alas, he will finish the exhibition season with just four targets, three of which he converted into receptions for 61 yards. That total led all Miami pass catchers.

Henning's penchant for the big play was on display again when he snatched a Mark Gronowski pass and took it for 31 yards and a first down. He also had a 24-yard grab against the Commanders in preseason Week 1. He appears to be a long shot for the roster at this stage, but he should be a top practice squad candidate.

Tight end Jeremiah Franklin - 74.1 Offensive Grade

They say success occurs when preparation meets opportunity — if so, consider Jeremiah Franklin prepared. He had just one reception for six yards, and it didn't even count because the Dolphins lined up illegally on the play. Still, he shined as a pass and run blocker, receiving 74.0 and 72.8 grades in each department, respectively.

Franklin actually played under Jeff Hafley at Boston College in 2022 and 2023, before joining the Dolphins on waivers from the New England Patriots. He picked the right time to shine, as the battle of attrition has been particularly rough on the tight ends. Rookie Will Kacmarek and free agent addition Ben Sims are dealing with injuries, as was presumed starter Greg Dulcich earlier in training camp.

Cole Turner was waived with an injury designation ahead of the game, leaving Franklin, fifth-round rookie Seydou Traore, and Ethan Conner (Ethan Bonner's cousin... just kidding) to handle all the snaps against Atlanta. Franklin might've done enough to earn himself a longer look on the practice squad.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski - 72.0 Offensive Grade

Talk about a rise from the dead. It's been quite a journey: from being released before the preseason opener, to being called back after Quinn Ewers' injury, to shining in 31 snaps in Week 4. Gronowski looked out of his element in his debut last week. That was far from the case against the Falcons.

The stats don't exactly jump off the page — four completions on eight attempts for 97 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions — but his adjusted completion percentage was actually 100 percent. That's because his receivers didn't help him much with three costly drops, and his only other incompletion was on a throwaway. He also displayed trademark Iowa toughness when he was bent backwards awkwardly and fought on.

It's never going to be an easy road for someone who's already been cut once to make the final roster. Still, it's fair to say Gronowski was more impressive on Friday night than any of the Dolphins' reserve quarterbacks this preseason, including with his legs in the running game. A job on the practice squad is not out of the question.