5 players the Dolphins must re-sign before the start of free agency

The third season was far from charming for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. After back-to-back playoff appearances in his first two years at the helm, the club fell to 8-9 this past season. Losing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for a total of six games didn't help, nor did the club's performances against the better teams in the league.

Late last month, general manager Chris Grier began the process of getting his team under the salary cap once again. It began with three departures in tight end Durham Smythe, cornerback Kendall Fuller, and running back Raheem Mostert. Recently, there have been the restructuring of contracts—namely left tackle Terron Armstead and pass-rusher Bradley Chubb.

Grier still has decisions to make on a slew of players who can test the unrestricted free agent market. Those performers can start talking to other teams on Monday, March 10, at 12:00 pm ET. Here are five of those veterans the Dolphins would be advised to retain.

5 players Dolphins GM Chris Grier should try to re-sign

5. T Kendall Lamm

Putting Armstead's situation aside for a moment, Grier has some serious work to do when it comes to the offensive front. All told, if the Dolphins are going to contend with the Bills in the AFC East, they must be a lot stouter and physical up front. Interior blockers Robert Jones, Isaiah Wynn, and Liam Eichenberg are all slated to become free agents.

Right tackle Austin Jackson played in only eight games in 2024. Another potential free agent is 10-year veteran tackle Kendall Lamm, who made a total of seven starts in 2024. He can line up on either side, and he is one of the better pass-blockers in the league.

4. DE Emmanuel Ogbah

He's spent the past five seasons in South Florida, and has been a very productive player when healthy. Emmanuel Ogbah was a salary-cap cut in February of 2024, but wound up rejoining the team last summer. He's played in 73 regular-season games for the Dolphins since 2020. He's amassed a combined 29.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles.

The nine-year NFL pro has also totaled four fumble recoveries, and picked off two passes during his stint with the 'Fins. Ogbah started in 16 games for new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's improved unit in 2024. His five sacks were tied for third on the club with Calais Campbell.

3. LB Tyrel Dodson

He turned out to be an unexpected gift for the Dolphins this past season. Originally a member of the Bills whose first year with the organization was marred by a six-game suspension, linebacker Tyrel Dodson finally took the field in 2020 and played four seasons in Buffalo. He signed with the Seahawks in 2024, but was waived after nine games.

Miami grabbed the promising performer and in eight games with the team, he finished with 36 tackles. More significantly, he led the Dolphins with three interceptions. In 17 games with Seattle and Miami, Dodson combined for 107 stops, two sacks, three picks, and six passes defensed.

2. DL Calais Campbell

Call him the ageless wonder. In his first season in Miami, 17-year veteran Calais Campbell was a difference maker in more ways than one. He continued to play at a high level in 2024, starting all 17 games. He finished seventh on the team with 52 stops, and tied for third on the club with five sacks. Campbell also batted down five passes, and forced one fumble.

Playing for his third team in as many seasons, the 38-year-old standout was not only Pro Football Focus' No. 6 interior defender in '24, he ranked first when it came to playing the run at that spot. He's shown no signs of slowing down and should be welcomed back.

1. S Jevon Holland

He's a four-year pro who figures to be scooped up by a team if Grier doesn't work out a deal. The NFL's new fiscal year begins at 4:00 pm ET on March 12. However, teams can talk to potential unrestricted free agents as soon as 12:00 pm ET on March 10. You have to wonder just how many clubs will be in contact with Dolphins safety Jevon Holland?

The four-year pro is one of the better defensive players getting ready to test free agency. However, he's coming off a shaky year in which he finished with zero takeaways for the first time. His overall grade from Pro Football Focus fell from 90.4 in 2023 to 63.0 this past season.

More Dolphins News and Analysis