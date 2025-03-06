Dolphins 2025 opponent could steal Jevon Holland from Miami this offseason

The Miami Dolphins will likely lose Jevon Holland to free agency. The only real question remaining is what team he will join when the league new year opens on March 12th.?

Holland is going to have a lot of suitors when free agency begins, but it isn't likely to become a bidding war. There are teams that need help at the position, but a new report suggests there are two teams already looking at adding him.

According to NFL Media's Cameron Wolfe on Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans "are in the mix" as possible landing spots for Holland this offseason.

The Dolphins have played the Titans the last two years, but the Panthers would be interesting because Miami will play in Charlotte against the Panthers next season.

Wolfe also shared that he's been hearing Holland could earn at least $15 million per season on his next contract and maybe as high as $20 million. If he hits $20 million, he will be nearing an elite-status contract. Not bad for a guy that many believe has yet to reach his potential.

Jevon Holland nearing the conclusion of Miami Dolphins career as other teams show interest

With the clear interest around the league in Holland, the Dolphins' chances of a slow market are non-existent. It was the only chance Miami had to potentially bring him back in 2025.

Mike McDaniel told media members at last week's NFL Scouting Combine that Holland had earned his right to hit free agency, a clear indication that re-signing him wasn't something the Dolphins were planning to do before the market opens.

Holland will be the top safety free agent and will likely be off the available list when the NFL's legal tampering period opens on Monday.

Many believed that Holland wanted to head back to the western side of the country where he grew up. If he chooses either of the two teams Wolfe mentioned, he would at least be a little closer.

More Dolphins News and Analysis