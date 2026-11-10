5 players who could backup new Dolphins starter Kyle McCord with Malik Willis out

Malik Willis is on IR, Kyle McCord is the new Miami Dolphins starter, and Brady Cook is now the number two QB on the roster. So who's available in free agency?

The Dolphins don't have many options, but in hindsight, maybe Quinn Ewers would have been the better option at this point in the season. Instead, the Dolphins shipped him out of Miami and are relying on two players with minimal experience to run the offense for at least the next four weeks.

At this part of the season, there isn't much to choose from, but there are options if the Dolphins want to dig a little bit, and by dig, we mean dig deep.

Miami Dolphins will find free agent quarterback lists quite thin and unappealing

Easton Stick

Told you it isn't a great list. Stick has at least thrown a pass in the NFL. Stick hasn't played since 2023. A fifth-round draft pick in 2019, the former Chargers QB is currently sitting on the Buccaneers' practice squad.

Bailey Zappe

It's just absolute pain. Zappe went from a starter in New England to a one-game fill-in for the Browns in 2024. Now he sits waiting for a phone call after the Jets released him from their practice squad in September. It was reported that Zappe was one of two QBs who worked out for the Dolphins on Tuesday.

Jake Browning

Browning is on the Chargers' practice squad after being released by the Buccaneers in August. His three seasons with the Bengals from 2023 to 2025 included 10 starts. If the Dolphins want experience, Browning at least has some.

Will Levis

It gets pretty sad when Levis may be the best option of all the options. Levis is on the Jets' practice squad and has starting (not good) experience. Levis would give the Dolphins a little more insight into the Jets they face in three weeks, for a second time.

Miami will have to find someone to serve only as the emergency third quarterback on the roster. A practice squad position at best. The next four weeks will be tough for McCord, and Miami can't expect him to walk out of those weeks unscathed.

With Willis out, the Dolphins' offensive line will have to change some of their mindset, given the fact that McCord isn't expected to be anywhere near as mobile. What the Dolphins do at this point is anyone's guess, but it's a similar situation that inevitably doomed Chris Grier's career in Miami.

The Dolphins have not invested in a quality backup quarterback since Matt Moore was on the field, and this year, there isn't a single QB on the free agent market or on another team's practice squad that makes any sense at all.