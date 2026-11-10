Dolphins QB Malik Willis heads to IR after hobbling through Week 9 loss

The news this morning wasn't great for the Miami Dolphins. Zach Sieler was lost for the season with a torn biceps, but as the day progressed, it indeed got worse.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are placing Malik Willis on injured reserve with a groin injury that kept him from playing at a good enough level in Week 9. Willis told the media after the game that his groin "was tight." He will get another 4 weeks to heal.

With Willis out, the Dolphins will need to turn to the free-agent quarterback market to find a backup to their backup. Miami will have no choice but to start Kyle McCord on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Malik Willis' injury forces the Miami Dolphins to look for help at the QB position behind Kyle McCord

The Dolphins' plan at quarterback now falls to a player who has yet to start a game or throw a regular-season pass in the NFL. McCord was drafted in the 6th round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Eagles. He was released by Philadelphia and landed on a futures contract with the Packers. After being released during the team's cuts to 53, the Dolphins claimed him off waivers.

There was a lot to like about McCord coming out of college, but he isn't considered a franchise-level QB, hence being drafted in the sixth round 6. Now, he will get a chance to prove that he can be.

The Dolphins currently have Brady Cook on their practice squad. He will be elevated to the 53-man roster at least for this week to back up McCord.

Willis was the second-leading rusher at quarterback in the NFL this year. Against the Lions on Sunday, he looked much slower and more methodical in his movements in and out of the pocket. It was clear something was bothering him.

Meeting with the press on Monday, Jeff Hafley told the media he would have to wait for the medical team to advise him on several injured players, including Willis. Many believed that he would likely miss this week's game against the Colts, but IR wasn't on anyone's mind at the time.

Willis may not have been playing well this year for a myriad of reasons, but he was still the best chance the Dolphins had to win football games on that side of the ball. In essence, the Dolphins are now forced to start a veteran whose only claim to experience is preseason games.

If Willis misses just four games, he will not play against the following teams.

Week 10 - @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 11 - @ Buffalo Bills

Week 12 - New York Jets

Week 13 - @ Denver Broncos

