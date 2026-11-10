Dolphins star Zach Sieler's season comes to a crushing end after biceps tear

Zach Sieler is a tough-as-nails old-school football player, but the Miami Dolphins standout DT will miss the rest of the season with an injury that even he can't play through.

On the first play of their Week 9 game against the Lions, Sieler tore his biceps and will now require surgery. The timeframe to return is 5-6 months. Sieler stayed in and played the entire game. Now it needs to be surgically repaired, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With Sieler out of the picture, what will it mean for the rest of a surprising defensive unit?

Zach Sieler injury puts more pressure on young Miami Dolphins defensive line

The Dolphins' play this year on defense has been outstanding. They entered the season with two bona fide veterans with extensive experience. Sieler and Jordyn Brooks. After this past weekend's game, the Dolphins have moved up to 13th in total defense. Not a bad stat for a group of first- and second-year players.

Now, one of those vets is gone. Sieler is the quiet leader up front, but now that will fall on the shoulders of three second-year defensive tackles. Kenneth Grant, Zeek Biggers, and Jordan Phillips are now going to carry the Dolphins' stout run defense.

The news isn't good, but it could have been a lot worse. Losing Sieler midway through a losing season is hardly the worst news Dolphins fans have heard. This team is in a transition of sorts as they rebuild the franchise from the ground up.

Head coach Jeff Hafley has done an incredible job with his scheming this year on the defensive side of the ball.

Phillips has been impressive since he arrived last year as a fifth-round draft pick. He has taken on a much broader role with the team, and he and Sieler have combined to form an incredible interior duo.

The question now is whether or not Grant can take a step forward. He didn't look good last year for most of his rookie season, started the 2026 season injured, and hasn't looked good in the handful of games he has played. Now he has the chance to silence those critics.

The Dolphins have a winnable game ahead with the Colts in Indianapolis. It's a game they may have the advantage in, especially with all of the players the Colts have traded. The NFL is keeping a close eye on what happens on Tuesday, as even more of their players could be traded. The Dolphins may not play against Jonathan Taylor or Josh Downs.

It doesn't make swallowing the Sieler news any easier, however. Sieler has been the one player who has been consistent from the day he arrived. He and Brooks have worked well off of each other, and Brooks has said previously that he understands where Sieler is going to go, making his job easier.

It will be interesting to see how well the defense plays on the front end with Sieler now out for the year. Hopefully, the young players will at least benefit from the added playing time.